Take a brief moment to look at July's version of Heat Check, Eleven Warriors' monthly editorial ranking the top targets on Ohio State's recruiting board. Now that that's done, go ahead and burn that recruiting board out of your cranium and forget about it, because we're completely starting from scratch. Nine of the 11 prospects listed in last month's Heat Check have either committed to Ohio State or elsewhere, leading to lots of turnover on the board.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO