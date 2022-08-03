Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Targeted For UFC 281 In MSG

Read on www.mmanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
mmanews.com
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 59 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event features a must-see clash between top-ten light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. While the co-main event will see welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal do battle.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut
Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
mmanews.com
Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Hefty Odds In Nate Diaz Fight
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev isn’t paying attention to the betting odds in his favor ahead of his Nate Diaz matchup at UFC 279. Chimaev will face Diaz in one of the most highly anticipated headliners of the year at UFC 279 on Sept. 10. The fight puts two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC against one another in a five-round grudge match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
MMA Legend Wanderlei Silva Running For Political Office Again
MMA legend Wanderlei Silva has announced that he’s looking to break into Brazilian politics at the second time of asking this year. Silva became a renowned figure in combat sports through a 51-fight career that spanned stints in multiple elite promotions. After a failed UFC title challenge in 2000, “The Axe Murderer” went on to win the PRIDE middleweight gold, defending it four times before being dethroned by Dan Henderson.
mmanews.com
Mike Tyson: Dana White Refused ‘Millions’ From Hulu For Me
Mike Tyson and Dana White have a well-known friendship within the combat sports space, but it turns out their friendship is worth more than seven figures to the UFC president. Over the years, Tyson and White have proven that they have a good understanding of each other, developing a strong friendship that saw the UFC president supporting the former heavyweight boxing champ when he decided to return to the ring at 54 years old.
mmanews.com
Sterling Rips ‘Patronizing’ Ref Dan Miragliotta For Always Smirking
Dan Miragliotta is considered to be one of the most respected referees in all of mixed martial arts, but bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not a fan. While there is no referee in MMA that has escaped controversy on some level, Miragliotta has been long considered one of the most reputable officials in the sport, having worked with the UFC as far back as 2007. Like every ref, he has had some questionable stoppages, even as recently as UFC 277, but he has not been the subject of much more controversy than that.
mmanews.com
Cejudo To Miocic: ‘Are You Gonna Fight Fires Or Fight Jones?’
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has blamed Stipe Miocic for causing a delay to Jon Jones‘ return to the Octagon. Fans haven’t witnessed Jones throwing down in the steel surroundings of a cage since February 2020. Back then, “Bones” successfully defended his title against Dominick Reyes via a much-disputed split decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Fight Card, How to Watch
UFC Vegas 59 will feature a light heavyweight main event between former title challenger Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. Santos is hoping to earn another opportunity at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He came close to defeating Jon Jones for the title at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, but Jones won by split decision.
mmanews.com
Muhammad Explains Why He’s Cheering For Diaz over “Liar” Chimaev
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is backing Nate Diaz to cause a major upset at UFC 279 when he shares the Octagon with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. After a long period of uncertainty, dispute, and social media jabs, Diaz has finally had the final fight of his active UFC contract booked. And should he leave the promotion following the September 10 main event, he’ll be doing so off the back of a bout against one of the hottest names in the Octagon right now.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
mmanews.com
Jiří Procházka Reveals The Samurai Who Inspired His Lifestyle
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has revealed the inspiration behind his decision to follow the lifestyle and mindset of a samurai. In just two years, Procházka has gone from UFC debutant to a titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage. The Czech star accomplished this by plowing through Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes to secure a title shot, before snatching the gold from Glover Teixeira with a last-gasp submission at UFC 275.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Israel Adesanya Vs. Alex Pereira Set For UFC 281 On Nov. 12
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will look for revenge against former Glory Kickboxing foe Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Adesanya announced the news during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday night. Adesanya most recently defended his title at UFC 276, defeating Jared Cannonier via a...
mmanews.com
Juliana Miller Admits To Being “Terrified” To Be In UFC So Soon
Flyweight Juliana Miller always knew she was destined for greatness in MMA but didn’t think it would come this quickly. Miller defeated Brogan Walker for The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight title and a UFC contract at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. She put on a masterclass from start to finish, dismantling Walker both on the feet and ground.
mmanews.com
Ariel Helwani Admits He Was Wrong About PFL
In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani admitted to PFL CEO Peter Murray that while he was originally critical of the PFL League format, he now “gets it.”. The league structure sees fighters compete in two regular season bouts to secure a spot in the playoffs based on their accumulated points. Fighters earn three points for a victory and bonus points for a finish based on the round.
mmanews.com
Brogan Walker: Fans Will See A Lot Of Nunes In Me At TUF Finale
Brogan Walker will be walking in the Octagon at the UFC Vegas 59 event well prepared by an MMA GOAT. The latest season of The Ultimate Fighter is over and a new champion is set to be crowned. The Ultimate Fighter season 30 final is set to go down tonight, August 6, live from Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Bueno Silva On UFC Vegas 59 Controversy: I Fight With Character
Following a perplexing, but extremely impressive first-round submission that saw the judges polled to confirm tap, Mayra Bueno Silva says that she aims to fight with character. A Jiu-Jitsu coach back in her native Brazil, a DWCS: Brazil 1 alum, Bueno Silva was visibly emotional for the two minutes it...
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Responds To Criticism Of Recent Training Video
Jon Jones is deriving motivation from all the critics who said he looked slow in his recent training video. The video, which was posted on Jones’ Instagram earlier this week, shows the former UFC light heavyweight champ smashing pads with a trainer as he prepares to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut.
mmanews.com
2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Results & Highlights: LW & LHW Semifinals
The 2022 PFL Playoffs begin with the lightweights and light heavyweights taking center stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The card is headlined by a lightweight rematch between Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray. In their first matchup during the regular season, Ray rallied to pull off the upset and submit Pettis with a rare twister submission.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO
Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday. Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.
Comments / 0