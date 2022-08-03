ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, TN

WCSO: Man pulled into driveways to ask women to watch porn with him

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3603_0h3TA0UG00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested an Afton man on several charges Monday night after receiving complaints from women in the Conklin Community.

A news release states that Billy Ray Surrett, 44, of Afton, allegedly drove into driveways and asked women to watch pornographic movies on his phone.

SBI: Man shoots, kills 3 family members in Yancey County home

Deputies pulled Surrett over a few miles from a victim’s home and reportedly learned that he had pulled into two other driveways with the same request earlier that day — a total of three times.

Police conducted a search of Surrett and found a pair of brass knuckles in his back pocket, the release states. The WCSO charged him with three counts of observation without consent and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, TN
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly robs 2 at gunpoint, arrested month later

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a Johnson City man Wednesday — more than a month after a suspect reportedly stole an SUV from two people at gunpoint. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the alleged incident occurred on July 1 on Knob Creek Dock Road. After robbing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local EMAs cooperate for disaster drills, flood rescues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the wake of severe flooding in nearby regions, several local emergency management agencies (EMAs) began a set of drills throughout the Tri-Cities on Friday. While the sight of water washing over the hood of a vehicle under the I-26 overpass would normally inspire panicked 911 calls, Friday morning it was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wcso#The Conklin Community#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash

Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Crockett football team helps Letcher Co. flood victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Water, clothes, blankets, food and cooking items filled the Perry family’s truck as they made the trip from Jonesborough to Letcher County to drop off donations to flood victims. Hope Perry, mom of Ethan Perry, said the David Crockett football team came together to help make the truck full of […]
WJHL

Crews to conduct flood response drills this weekend

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue crews will be conducting flood response drills from Friday to Sunday in Kingsport. As a part of the training exercise, a vehicle will be placed in the Holston River adjacent to Netherland Inn Road near the Interstate 26 overpass. Officials want to remind anyone seeing the vehicle in the river […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff.  The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Back-to-school nutrition tips with Food City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to campus, parents may be wondering what kind of lunch to send them to school with. With nutrition a top priority for parents prepping lunches for children, Kirby Moir, a registered dietician with Food City shares tips on packing the perfect lunch.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy