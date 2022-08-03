WCSO: Man pulled into driveways to ask women to watch porn with him

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested an Afton man on several charges Monday night after receiving complaints from women in the Conklin Community.

A news release states that Billy Ray Surrett, 44, of Afton, allegedly drove into driveways and asked women to watch pornographic movies on his phone.

Deputies pulled Surrett over a few miles from a victim’s home and reportedly learned that he had pulled into two other driveways with the same request earlier that day — a total of three times.

Police conducted a search of Surrett and found a pair of brass knuckles in his back pocket, the release states. The WCSO charged him with three counts of observation without consent and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

