85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton

GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Shiny New Prize To Be Awarded To Spiedie Fest’s Top Chef
Are you ready for one of the biggest events of the year? The annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is on August 5th, 6th, and 7th. This year is the 39th edition. And it's back to the original dates, the first weekend in August. Last year the event was held in October.
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
Frequently Asked Spiedie Fest Questions Are Answered Here
Spiedie Fest weekend at Otsiningo Park is upon us and I'm glad that it's back on the first weekend in August. This year, we have 3 nights of awesome music including, Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts). You may have questions about the...
Remodeling Showroom Opens in Owego
A piece of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to Tioga County has helped an Owego business to open and provide a way for other properties to be refreshed and renewed. Home Central held the grand opening of a new kitchen and bath show room and design center...
Don’t Get Caught In This Potentially Hazardous Path In A Towanda, Pennsylvania River
I live in Chenango Bridge and I travel I-88 all the time. When I go between Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) and Exit 3 (Port Crane), I'm amazed at how many boats I see in the Susquehanna River. It's a calm and open stretch of water with very few accidents over...
Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? Airline Ticket Refund Policy May Change
It's been a few years since I last boarded an airplane. Fortunately for me, I had no delays, and the longest layover was just under 3 hours in Atlanta, so no big deal. I actually enjoyed wandering around an airport that I'd never been to before. As you've seen in...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Awesome! Binghamton, New York Spiedie Fest Shows Off Outstanding Local Talent
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
“Gas Buddy Guy” Predicts Binghamton’s Labor Day Pump Price
One of the nation's best-known experts on gasoline and oil price trends has some potential good news for motorists in the Binghamton area. Patrick De Haan - the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy - told WNBF News that the average price at the pump in the region may continue to decrease over the next few weeks.
Those Old Compact Discs Get A Second Life Courtesy Of Binghamton University Research
It's amazing to me how quickly has music changed in the past few decades as far as the format in which it is recorded on. When I started in radio, our music was played primarily on records, both single and album form, along with some on reel-to-reel tape. Records transitioned...
Crews Rescue Person From Under Garbage Truck In Bovina, New York
Never a day goes by when we see emergency personnel headed to assist a person or persons for whatever the situation might be. It becomes second nature to not give it a thought except to move over if you are in traffic where the emergency vehicle needs to pass by you.
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
Red Robin Diner Owner Discusses Plans But Won’t Reveal New Name
The town of Binghamton man who recently purchased the old Red Robin Diner property in Johnson City says he's "very excited" to move forward with the redevelopment project. Taimoor Khan outlined his vision for the site at 268 Main Street for members of the village planning board. Khan said he...
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
