Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2021 under first year head coach Mark Hurt. The team missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Christian Generals are just two years removed from a 10-win season. The team will look to get back to those competitive ways under first year head coach, Matt Mims. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to...
Vernon High School AD dies in boating accident
UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats
FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Florala Wildcats are looking for another playoff berth after missing them in 2021 for the first time in four seasons. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Friday would be the first day for students for the 2022-23 school year for. Geneva City along with Dale and Coffee counties. This was the scene on the campus of New Brockton high school,. buses dropping off students for the new school year. Coffee County School...
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- After going 5-5 in the 2021 season, first year head coach Jake Allen looks to continue making strides for the program. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
Bama RV makes a kid’s dreams come true
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Make-A-Wish Alabama kid had his dreams fulfilled Thursday afternoon!. 8 year old Brantley Pelham was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Through Make-A-Wish Alabama and its multiple local partners, Bama RV put a smile on his face and made his wish come true as they provided him with a $40,000 dollar camper equipped with all of the bells and whistles — free of charge.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS HERE: Andalusia teachers, faculties ready to welcome students for new school year
The Andalusia City School System will swing the doors open for the first day of school on Monday and Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare said the faculty and staff are eager to get the school year off to a great start. The school system has worked over the summer to prepare...
Dothan sewer repair work to begin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas – Pontiac Avenue. Choctaw Street. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Chinook Street. Please be aware of work crews...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Daleville Warhawks were one of the youngest teams in the state last season. With a year under the belt for several players, head coach Will Garner expects big things for the team. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
