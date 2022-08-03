Read on www.90min.com
Related
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Lauren Hemp: Euro 2022 triumph is 'only the start of the journey'
Lauren Hemp hopes the Lionesses' Euro triumph leaves a lasting legacy.
90min writers predict the 2022/23 Premier League table
90min predict the final 2022/23 Premier League table.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to encourage Barcelona to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to tempt Barcelona to bid for Aurelien Tchouameni.
West Ham 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing West Ham's 2022/23 Premier League season, including key players, how to watch every game, summer transfer activity and final position prediction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georginio Wijnaldum joins Roma on loan
Georginio Wijnaldum has signed for Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain with the option to make it a permanent move.
Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana & James Maddison remain committed to Leicester
Leicester City boss has explained that he started Wesley Fofana and James Maddison in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford because he believes their 'commitment' has not wavered.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool 'must improve quickly'
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool need to improve 'quickly' after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Joan Laporta fires fresh warning to Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong over Barcelona stay
Joan Laporta demands effort from Frenkie de Jong to negotiate his stay at Barcelona.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Whites come from behind to win in Premier League opener
Leeds United opened their Premier League season with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday.
Newcastle back away from James Maddison and Jack Harrison pursuits
Newcastle United are set to move on from transfer targets James Maddison and Jack Harrison, 90min understands. Newcastle had made firm bids for both players in
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners open Premier League season with win
Player ratings from the 2022/23 Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea, with Southampton and Borussia Dortmund among the interested clubs.
90min
770
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0