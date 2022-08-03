Texas power grid will see highest demand yet on Thursday

Read on www.chron.com
Related
Houston Chronicle
BBB on Homes: 9 ways to buy what you need and stay on budget
Inflation is higher than it has been since the 1980s. With prices rising on everything from electricity to groceries to housing costs, how can you buy what you need and still stay on budget?. Inflation is impacting every household. The same amount of money buys less than it did just...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Houston Chronicle
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The...
Comments / 0