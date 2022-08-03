ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals He Has A Documentary On The Way

New Manchester City man Kalvin Phillips has revealed that he and Amazon have been working together to film a documentary.

The midfielder joined City last month from Leeds United for a fee believed to be around £42million and arrives with high expectations following his time in Yorkshire. The 26-year-old was one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign and has become a regular starter for England in recent seasons.

The Yorkshireman endured a difficult campaign last season due to picking up multiple injuries and spent much of the season on the side lines. However, when he did play for Leeds the side looked much better for his presence.

Despite what was an injury-hit campaign, City opted to spend north of £40million on the midfielder, showing how highly they regard the 26-year-old.

And it appears that joining City hasn't been the only major development in Phillips' life recently as there is now a documentary on the midfielder in production. Speaking to GQ in a lengthy interview, the England man revealed he has been filming a documentary with Amazon which will chronicle his footballing and personal life: "Yeah, I'm working on an Amazon documentary, we’ve been working together for the last two months or so and it is been good.

"It's not all about football, it's about how I am as a person and family life and everything outside of football."

Phillips is keen to use the documentary as a tool to inspire the younger generation, adding: "As soon as they came to me and said that they wanted to do it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to inspire a lot of people and young children.’

"It might show a lot of young kids that no matter what you look like or where you are from or how hard your childhood's been, it's how hard you work and what you can achieve when you work so hard."

The England international provided no time frame on when to expect the documentary to be released but if, as he stated, it has already been in production for a few months then more news on the film should be expected over the coming months.

