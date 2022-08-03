San Diego Installing Vending Machines With Medication For Drug Overdoses
The plan comes after the county reported a 55% increase in accidental opioid overdoses in 2021.
The plan comes after the county reported a 55% increase in accidental opioid overdoses in 2021.
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0