San Diego Installing Vending Machines With Medication For Drug Overdoses

SAN DIEGO - A life-saving drug will soon be available for free through a vending machine. The overdose reversing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be available in about a dozen vending machines in San Diego County over the next year and some of them could be up and running by December. Tara Stamos-Buesig of the Harm Reduction Coalition San Diego tells NBC 7 it's about getting the life-saving drug into the hands of those that need it.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO