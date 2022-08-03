ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Installing Vending Machines With Medication For Drug Overdoses

By KOGO News
 4 days ago

The plan comes after the county reported a 55% increase in accidental opioid overdoses in 2021.

Life-Saving Drug in Vending Machines

SAN DIEGO - A life-saving drug will soon be available for free through a vending machine. The overdose reversing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be available in about a dozen vending machines in San Diego County over the next year and some of them could be up and running by December. Tara Stamos-Buesig of the Harm Reduction Coalition San Diego tells NBC 7 it's about getting the life-saving drug into the hands of those that need it.
