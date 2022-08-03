Blue Bird Expands Collaboration With Lightning eMotors On Electric Repower Program

Read on www.benzinga.com
8 Weed Strains For Hiking: Cannabis Varieties To Enjoy In Nature
This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. Is it just me, or does the time feel exceedingly right to disappear into the woods for a few hours and get astronomically high?. The howling winds of uncertainty have all but blown 2020 to smithereens. It's...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Tesla's Event-Filled Shareholder Meeting, Toyota On Damage-Control Mode, Lucid Comes Up Short, Romeo Finds Suitor And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Most electric vehicle stocks finished the week ending Aug. 5 higher, with the exception of industry giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA and a handful of other companies. Stocks were reacting mostly to earnings news flow, tax credit proposals that are being discussed as part of a broader bill, and M&A news flow.
Quizam Announces $200,000 Private Placement
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020 Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com Facsimile: (604) 683-0045. August 2nd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.1.
Luminox Releases ‘Slow Is Smooth, Smooth Is Fast’ Chronograph
Click here to read the full article. While many watchmakers create military-inspired timepieces, Luminox is one of the few watch companies that has a genuine military affiliation within the modern era. Since the brand’s inception in 1989, Luminox has collaborated directly with the U.S. Navy SEALs to design timepieces that meet the rigorous requirements of active military personnel. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of this elite operation force, Luminox has released the latest edition of the “Slow Is Smooth, Smooth Is Fast” Chronograph, which takes the famous mantra of the Navy SEAL teams and presents it in an...
TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
New Break Files Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Listing Approval from the CSE
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for the filing of a Final Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 4, 2022. As a result, the Company has become a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario. No securities are being offered and no proceeds were raised pursuant to this Prospectus.
Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM" or the "Fund") Announces Distribution
Templeton Global Income Fund GIM today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0311 per share, payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 12, 2022). The Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant...
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Alibaba Cuts Over 9,000 Jobs In June Quarter To Improve Efficiency And Profit Margin: Report
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported this week forecast-beating fiscal-year first-quarter earnings even as revenue growth stagnated. The Jack Ma-led company cut jobs at a frenetic pace in the June quarter to keep a tight rein on costs amid an inclement economic environment, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises $250M Through Fresh Equity Offering As Its Valuation Soars
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised additional financing through the issue of equity in late July, according to a new filing by the company on Friday. SpaceX raked in proceeds of $250 million by selling equity, with the date of the first sale mentioned as July 20. The funding came from five investors. With this, the company has raised about $2 billion in 2022, CNBC said.
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Bulks Up On Twilio Shares On Friday's Dip
Shares of cloud-based communications software provider Twilio, Inc. TWLO tumbled 13.5% Friday after the company issued below-par guidance for the September quarter. Undeterred by the plunge, Cathie Wood -owned Ark Invest on Friday bought heavily into the stock. The fund's flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 307,061 Twilio shares.
