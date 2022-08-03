(Above) Matt Stone with his second personal best striped bass of the summer at 48 inches; an inch longer than his prior personal best. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there was still some great striper fishing on the local reefs and points during the new moon phase and into this week. School bass feeding on rain bait on the surface can be found most days, and they can be easily caught on small topwaters and epoxy jigs. The bigger bass are still hanging on the nearshore reefs, but they have been more active after the sun goes down. Drifting live eels or casing GT eels over the reefs and rockpiles have both been safe bets when targeting big bass after dark. The chub mackerel have invaded the Central Sound, but don’t mistake them for false albacore or bonito, which haven’t arrived just yet. Fluke fishing has been consistent enough to make it worth your while, with the best catches coming from 60-80-feet of water. The sea bass have thinned out locally, but if you’re willing to burn some fuel, the late summer sea bass grounds are still holding some good fish.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO