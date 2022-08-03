Read on www.registercitizen.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
Connecticut’s electric vehicle charger installation program scores a hit
The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) incentives to promote the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at businesses and homes throughout the state have thus far proven effective, according to a recent webinar hosted by Eversource and United Illuminating. The rebate program, which offers to cover up to 100% of the cost of purchasing and installing charging facilities at business, public attractions and both single-family and multifamily properties still have openings, but they are going fast.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Connecticut
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Essential CT private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the pandemic can now apply for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana
In an effort to open the newly legal marijuana market to those most harmed during the years it was criminalized, Connecticut lawmakers set strict standards for who may own the emerging businesses. But they didn’t legislate anything about profits. Last month the state’s Social Equity Council approved the applications...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
Register Citizen
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 4, 2022
(Above) Matt Stone with his second personal best striped bass of the summer at 48 inches; an inch longer than his prior personal best. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there was still some great striper fishing on the local reefs and points during the new moon phase and into this week. School bass feeding on rain bait on the surface can be found most days, and they can be easily caught on small topwaters and epoxy jigs. The bigger bass are still hanging on the nearshore reefs, but they have been more active after the sun goes down. Drifting live eels or casing GT eels over the reefs and rockpiles have both been safe bets when targeting big bass after dark. The chub mackerel have invaded the Central Sound, but don’t mistake them for false albacore or bonito, which haven’t arrived just yet. Fluke fishing has been consistent enough to make it worth your while, with the best catches coming from 60-80-feet of water. The sea bass have thinned out locally, but if you’re willing to burn some fuel, the late summer sea bass grounds are still holding some good fish.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape
Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
Democratic primary candidates compete for State Treasurer position
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is profiling all the big races heading into Tuesday. One that has the attention of democratic voters is the race for State Treasurer. Erick Russell, a Democratic endorsed candidate wants to be the next State Treasurer. “I grew up here in New Haven where my husband and I […]
trumbulltimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lt. governor takes swipes at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski. Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.
