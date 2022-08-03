ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Connecticut’s electric vehicle charger installation program scores a hit

The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) incentives to promote the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at businesses and homes throughout the state have thus far proven effective, according to a recent webinar hosted by Eversource and United Illuminating. The rebate program, which offers to cover up to 100% of the cost of purchasing and installing charging facilities at business, public attractions and both single-family and multifamily properties still have openings, but they are going fast.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Winsted, MN
City
Winsted, CT
City
Winchester, CT
City
Saint Anthony, MN
Local
Connecticut Business
Winsted, MN
Business
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Register Citizen

2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Winchester Land Trust#St Anthony School#The Gilbert School#St Joseph Church#Wlt
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 4, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone with his second personal best striped bass of the summer at 48 inches; an inch longer than his prior personal best. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there was still some great striper fishing on the local reefs and points during the new moon phase and into this week. School bass feeding on rain bait on the surface can be found most days, and they can be easily caught on small topwaters and epoxy jigs. The bigger bass are still hanging on the nearshore reefs, but they have been more active after the sun goes down. Drifting live eels or casing GT eels over the reefs and rockpiles have both been safe bets when targeting big bass after dark. The chub mackerel have invaded the Central Sound, but don’t mistake them for false albacore or bonito, which haven’t arrived just yet. Fluke fishing has been consistent enough to make it worth your while, with the best catches coming from 60-80-feet of water. The sea bass have thinned out locally, but if you’re willing to burn some fuel, the late summer sea bass grounds are still holding some good fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Democratic primary candidates compete for State Treasurer position

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is profiling all the big races heading into Tuesday. One that has the attention of democratic voters is the race for State Treasurer. Erick Russell, a Democratic endorsed candidate wants to be the next State Treasurer. “I grew up here in New Haven where my husband and I […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
trumbulltimes.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Lt. governor takes swipes at Stefanowski

(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski. Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy