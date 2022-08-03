Read on www.benzinga.com
Verano Opening MÜV Tampa Himes, Its 54th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida
Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening MÜV Tampa Himes on August 5, the company’s 54th Florida dispensary and 108th nationwide. MÜV Tampa Himes, located at 4820 South Himes Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.
Benzinga
Where To Buy Legal Weed In US? Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
Sweet Dirt Expands In Maine, With New Rec Marijuana Store In Bridgton. Sweet Dirt, at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road, is opening its Bridgton, Maine store on Friday, August 5. The refinished 2,500-square-foot shop is the company's third recreational cannabis store and its second store in Cumberland County. The new...
Is Tesla Leaving California? Elon Musk Shares Tesla's Plans For The State, His Concerns That 'There's No Room'
In late 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed he had moved himself to the state of Texas from California. A year later, Tesla announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas as well. Musk is now clarifying why the company is looking beyond California. What Happened: Musk said...
If You Invested $1,000 In DraftKings (DKNG) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. DraftKings' Bumpy Road: One company that has been an exciting investment in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical Cannabis May Result In Less Opioid Dependence For Advanced Cancer Patients, New Study
Patients with advanced cancer respond favorably to medicinal cannabis, according to a study published in the journal Cureus on a trial that included participants enrolled in the NY state's medical cannabis registry. Researchers affiliated with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse evaluated the use of marijuana by cancer patients for palliative...
Cannabis Legalization Bill On Gov. Bakers' Desk Needs Reworking, This MA Official Explains Why
On Sunday, the Massachusetts House and Senate both passed cannabis compromise legislation poised to create a more equitable environment in the legal marijuana industry. Senate Bill 3096, which aims to advance diversity in the sector and regulate the host community agreement (HCA) between cannabis companies and municipalities, also includes the proposed study on medical marijuana consumption in schools.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson To ABC: Brittney Griner & Paul Whelan Could Be Part Of Two-For-Two Russian Prisoner Swap
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson told ABC’s "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that WNBA superstar star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan might hopefully be released from Russia as part of a "two-for-two" prisoner swap. "My view is optimistic, I think she's gonna be free....
