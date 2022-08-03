Read on www.koze.com
Related
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
koze.com
Search continues for missing Kamiah man
The search for a missing Kamiah man continues. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Randy Jackson was last seen Saturday in Lewiston and was expected to return to Kamiah. Jackson was possibly driving a 1995 green GMC Suburban with no license plates but a “We the People” bumper sticker.
Two Structures Lost in Tuesday Evening Fire on Tammany Creek Road, GoFundMe Set Up for Those Affected
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at just after 6:00 p.m., multiple fire units responded to Tammany Creek Road, near Rosenkrantz road for reports of a fire with heavy smoke showing. Lapwai Volunteer Fire Crews, Nez Perce County Fire and Wheatland Fire units all responded to the scene along...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koze.com
Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston
An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license plates. Anderson provided...
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute
CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewiston Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
LEWISTON - A 57-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a handgun. During the search, Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, ID, and Clarkson, WA, area.
koze.com
WAA to host 16th annual Warrior Golf Classic Aug. 28
The Warrior Athletic Association’s 16th Annual Warrior Golf Classic, presented by P1FCU & Inland Cellular, will be played on Sunday, Aug. 28th, at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club. All proceeds from the four-person scramble benefit student scholarships and programs at LC State. Registration and lunch begin at 11...
Comments / 0