Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Greenwich businessman, youth football coach killed by train

GREENWICH — Scott J. Harrington will be remembered as a dedicated community member, a successful career man, an avid football fan, and most importantly, as “the best husband and father you could ever imagine,” according to his obituary. Harrington, 59, of Riverside, was struck near the Cos...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Greenwich, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green

Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash

NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Greenwich Planning & Zoning official who died remembered for his ‘tremendous love for the town’

GREENWICH — Donald Heller, a former chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission who had a “tremendous love for the town,” died last week. He was 92. Heller served on the commission for 12 years, and as chairman for nine, and he was credited with revising and modernizing the town’s master plan, its guide for growth and development, completed in 2009.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?

GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Three vehicle crash in Stratford closes lane on Route 15

STRATFORD — One lane has been closed on Route 15 Northbound in Stratford this Saturday after a three vehicle crash, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash, which occurred between Exit 53 and Exit 54, was reported at 9:55 a.m., officials said. The rightmost lane was closed, officials...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police investigate deadly shooting

BRISTOL — A person was fatally shot early Friday, police said. Police said they received a report of shots fired on Jefferson Avenue about 3:10 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died,...
BRISTOL, CT

