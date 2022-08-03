Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Register Citizen
Greenwich businessman, youth football coach killed by train
GREENWICH — Scott J. Harrington will be remembered as a dedicated community member, a successful career man, an avid football fan, and most importantly, as “the best husband and father you could ever imagine,” according to his obituary. Harrington, 59, of Riverside, was struck near the Cos...
Register Citizen
Stamford high school students graduate after summer program
STAMFORD — Students from Stamford’s three high schools — Westhill High School, Stamford High School and the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering — attended a graduation ceremony for summer high school on Friday.
Register Citizen
UConn’s agriculture, garden programs to be forced out of Bethel site: ‘Something isn’t right’
BETHEL — To the dismay and confusion of many, the University of Connecticut is being forced to find a new location for its Fairfield County Extension Center after more than 60 years at 67-69 Stony Hill Road. UConn received notice in February that the lease its regularly renewed for...
Register Citizen
Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
Register Citizen
‘This is so painful’: Mourners gather for funeral of Danbury family killed in murder-suicide
DANBURY — A visibly distraught Pedro Panjon was helped by two people to walk from St. Peter Church to a waiting car behind four hearses carrying the bodies of his wife and three young children on Friday morning. A little more than a week ago, Panjon’s wife, Sonia Loja,...
Register Citizen
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Register Citizen
Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash
NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
Register Citizen
Former Greenwich Planning & Zoning official who died remembered for his ‘tremendous love for the town’
GREENWICH — Donald Heller, a former chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission who had a “tremendous love for the town,” died last week. He was 92. Heller served on the commission for 12 years, and as chairman for nine, and he was credited with revising and modernizing the town’s master plan, its guide for growth and development, completed in 2009.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?
GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Register Citizen
Police: Thieves steal car in North Haven, lead police on crime spree
MILFORD — Police have arrested four people — all of them minors — who they said stole a woman’s car Friday morning while she was pumping gas before going on a multi-town crime spree of snatching people’s belongings. The spree finally ended after the car...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph
DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich to allow 200-seat Greek restaurant to open downtown, but with a ‘reassessment’ in 3 to 6 months
GREENWICH — After months of review, approvals were granted this week for a large new Greek restaurant, bakery and market planned for a site on Lewis Street off Greenwich Avenue. The restaurant will be permitted to operate with 200 seats on weekdays, following the approval by the Planning &...
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting
NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
Three vehicle crash in Stratford closes lane on Route 15
STRATFORD — One lane has been closed on Route 15 Northbound in Stratford this Saturday after a three vehicle crash, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash, which occurred between Exit 53 and Exit 54, was reported at 9:55 a.m., officials said. The rightmost lane was closed, officials...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Witherell earns ‘disappointing and disturbing’ one-star rank from Medicare; leaders vow to do better
GREENWICH — After more than a dozen violations were found earlier this year, the Nathaniel Witherell earned a one-star rating in a new survey from Medicare, with problems cited in patient care, including falls and alleged mistreatment, at the town-owned nursing center. Larry Simon, chair of the Witherell’s Board...
Register Citizen
Bristol police investigate deadly shooting
BRISTOL — A person was fatally shot early Friday, police said. Police said they received a report of shots fired on Jefferson Avenue about 3:10 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died,...
