COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A young boy named Xavier Clifton nearly drowned at the Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station last July 9. Following the incident, lifeguards came to the aid of Xavier after his mother realized that he had fallen to the bottom of the pool. Kisha Clifton, Xavier's mother, stated that they were attending a birthday party at the pool when the accident occurred.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO