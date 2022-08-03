Read on www.kagstv.com
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
Man found guilty of abusing step daughter, sentenced to 28 years
BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27. Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's...
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
Gunshots heard at College Station High School, police investigate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to a report of gunfire at College Station High School at 5:42 p.m. on July 24. In the parking lot, officers found a vehicle with broken driver's and passenger's side windows. During the gunshots, a witness described a black male running...
Public servant assaulted by woman in Huntsville, Texas
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jamie Trevino, 39, was arrested for assaulting an EMS worker, according to Huntsville Police. Trevino was knocking on the doors of residents' homes in the area looking for help on July 24. Lt. Jim Barnes reported that police and EMS responded to a welfare concern in...
An honorable tribute to a young boy who survived drowning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A young boy named Xavier Clifton nearly drowned at the Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station last July 9. Following the incident, lifeguards came to the aid of Xavier after his mother realized that he had fallen to the bottom of the pool. Kisha Clifton, Xavier's mother, stated that they were attending a birthday party at the pool when the accident occurred.
Brazos Valley wildfires explained by a local fire captain
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local fire department explained why wildfires have been occurring so frequently in the Brazos Valley area of Texas. According to the College Station Fire Department, the city has experienced different types of wildfires. Stuart Marrs, College Station's fire captain, explained the differences between house...
College Station educators work together to fight classroom supply shortages, inflation
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan-College Station teacher expressed difficulty in affording classroom supplies for her students. Lori Thornton, a mathematics teacher at Rudder High School, believes inflation is the primary cause of school supply prices. For the past eight years, she has been teaching at Rudder High School under the College Station Independent School District.
Local RV shop helping families find cheaper RVs during inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The RV Station is offering a special for families looking to book their last-minute vacation before next school year. A month-long special with 20 % off RV rentals and motorhomes was planned by RV rental manager Patti Tucker for families to enjoy. Several factors contributed to Tucker's decision to take a break, including inflation, COVID-19's second year, extreme shortages, and now Monkeypox.
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
Bryan residents strive to balance gardening and water usage
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has asked residents throughout Bryan neighborhoods to conserve water by using less water. As a result of an ongoing drought, excessive heat, and excessive line breaks, the city requested voluntary water conservation from its residents on July 25. The City's Stage 1...
Walker County Office of Emergency Management on Nelson Creek Fire
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A statement from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management on July 19, stated that the Nelson Creek Fire was 80% contained, although crews would likely remain on the scene until the following week to monitor the situation.. The Nelson Creek Fire broke out north of...
During heat waves, local food trucks are experiencing difficulties
BRYAN, Texas — Food trucks in Bryan and College Station have been experiencing a heat wave that has adversely affected their operations. Food trucks such as 'What's Tha Deal' and 'M&M Food & Catering' explained how the heat wave has affected their hours and income. A husband and wife...
Several Brazos County fire agencies help battle wildfire in North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas — The Madison County office of Emergency Management is working with Texas A&M Forest Service and several Brazos Valley Fire departments to help put out a wildfire near FM 39 in North Zulch, Texas. KAGS reporter Sara Wilson was at the scene and said the fires...
The official exhibition of Nelson Mandela is currently open in a local museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station opened its brand new exhibit, "Mandela: The Official Exhibition", on July 29. Visitors were invited to take a tour taking them on a personal journey through the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela.
Update: Large wildfire on Pine Prairie near Huntsville, Tx
According to the Texas Forest Service, 1852 acres are under 70% containment and all forward progress has been halted. In a statement released by the fire department, officials stated that the fire is moving very slowly, consuming approximately 1800 acres and is 35 percent contained. There is no danger to...
A local pawnshop has programs to help families with their finances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Pawn Shop shared a program they have to help families deal with financial hardships. Bailey Brock, a broker at a pawn shop, explained that they have seen a spike in new customers who are struggling to make ends meet. "A lot of our...
Daytime talk shows are noticing a Brenham baker
BRENHAM, Texas — On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today Show. Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas. In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.
Bryan city officials request lowering outdoor water usage
The City of Bryan has requested that residents limit their outdoor water use in response to record-breaking temperatures, line breaks and a currently ongoing drought for the area. The request is a part of the City’s Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan, which is meant to be a community effort to...
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old girl in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department is searching for 14-year-old, Miriam Serna. She has been missing since Sunday, July 3. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals. According to police, Serna was spotted at 9:35 pm on the 2100 block of Stone...
