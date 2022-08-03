ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
Public servant assaulted by woman in Huntsville, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jamie Trevino, 39, was arrested for assaulting an EMS worker, according to Huntsville Police. Trevino was knocking on the doors of residents' homes in the area looking for help on July 24. Lt. Jim Barnes reported that police and EMS responded to a welfare concern in...
An honorable tribute to a young boy who survived drowning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A young boy named Xavier Clifton nearly drowned at the Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station last July 9. Following the incident, lifeguards came to the aid of Xavier after his mother realized that he had fallen to the bottom of the pool. Kisha Clifton, Xavier's mother, stated that they were attending a birthday party at the pool when the accident occurred.
Brazos Valley wildfires explained by a local fire captain

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local fire department explained why wildfires have been occurring so frequently in the Brazos Valley area of Texas. According to the College Station Fire Department, the city has experienced different types of wildfires. Stuart Marrs, College Station's fire captain, explained the differences between house...
College Station educators work together to fight classroom supply shortages, inflation

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan-College Station teacher expressed difficulty in affording classroom supplies for her students. Lori Thornton, a mathematics teacher at Rudder High School, believes inflation is the primary cause of school supply prices. For the past eight years, she has been teaching at Rudder High School under the College Station Independent School District.
Local RV shop helping families find cheaper RVs during inflation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The RV Station is offering a special for families looking to book their last-minute vacation before next school year. A month-long special with 20 % off RV rentals and motorhomes was planned by RV rental manager Patti Tucker for families to enjoy. Several factors contributed to Tucker's decision to take a break, including inflation, COVID-19's second year, extreme shortages, and now Monkeypox.
Bryan residents strive to balance gardening and water usage

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has asked residents throughout Bryan neighborhoods to conserve water by using less water. As a result of an ongoing drought, excessive heat, and excessive line breaks, the city requested voluntary water conservation from its residents on July 25. The City's Stage 1...
During heat waves, local food trucks are experiencing difficulties

BRYAN, Texas — Food trucks in Bryan and College Station have been experiencing a heat wave that has adversely affected their operations. Food trucks such as 'What's Tha Deal' and 'M&M Food & Catering' explained how the heat wave has affected their hours and income. A husband and wife...
Update: Large wildfire on Pine Prairie near Huntsville, Tx

According to the Texas Forest Service, 1852 acres are under 70% containment and all forward progress has been halted. In a statement released by the fire department, officials stated that the fire is moving very slowly, consuming approximately 1800 acres and is 35 percent contained. There is no danger to...
Daytime talk shows are noticing a Brenham baker

BRENHAM, Texas — On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today Show. Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas. In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.
Bryan city officials request lowering outdoor water usage

The City of Bryan has requested that residents limit their outdoor water use in response to record-breaking temperatures, line breaks and a currently ongoing drought for the area. The request is a part of the City’s Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan, which is meant to be a community effort to...
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old girl in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department is searching for 14-year-old, Miriam Serna. She has been missing since Sunday, July 3. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals. According to police, Serna was spotted at 9:35 pm on the 2100 block of Stone...
