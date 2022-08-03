ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Blazers-Jazz Trade Pairs Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard

By James Piercey
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Damian Lillard
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Blazers Jazz Trade Pairs#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nba News
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trades The New York Knicks Should Still Try To Make

The New York Knicks are certainly a team with eyes on them this NBA offseason. At the same time, that feels like a sentence we could be typing every year. The Knicks, somehow, are always expected to make a move. Yet, they seldom do – or at least, they never seem to make the ones their fans are hoping to see.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Pascal Siakam Headlines This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade

Often, NBA teams fall into one of two camps: either you’re contending, or you’re rebuilding. If you find yourself in the fray with the league’s best teams, odds are, you’re not concerned with draft capital or young players. You’re focused on obtaining win-now assets at all costs.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Ideal Hassan Whiteside Free Agency Landing Spots

Quietly, Hassan Whiteside had one of his best campaigns as an NBA professional last season. Backing up perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert in Utah, Whiteside supplied solid rim protection and play finishing on offense to mitigate the absence of the Stifle Tower whenever Gobert was taking a breather.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

1 Trade To Get Some Fringe Contenders Over The Hump

For every NBA team, the eventual goal is a championship. With that said, every NBA team doesn’t have a realistic chance of achieving that goal in 2022-23. Some teams already know they won’t be in contention for the title. These are the league’s rebuilding teams. Some of them will be angling for losses to improve their lottery odds, while others will simply be hoping to see some incremental improvement.
NBA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
EUGENE, OR
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy