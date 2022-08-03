ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
cbs12.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Rockledge, FL
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy