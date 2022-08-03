DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

Read on cbs12.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
St. Lucie County receives largest state boating grant in history
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — St. Lucie County announced that it was given a $1.27 million grant from the Florida Boating Improvement Program, the largest grant using state funds the agency has ever awarded. The funding from the grant will be used to renovate and expand North Causeway...
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Staying warm Saturday evening with more showers expected Sunday morning
A stray shower is possible this evening with a few clouds tonight. Sill warm with lows in the middle 70s inland to the lower 80s along the coast. Expect a few coastal showers to start out Sunday with temperatures quickly warming to near 90 degrees by lunchtime. With a strong...
Coastal showers linger Sunday night while the heat and humidity continues next week
This evening, a few thunderstorms around and west of Lake Okeechobee with a few coastal showers possible. Still warm tonight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the middle 70s inland to the lower 80s along the coast. An easterly wind pattern continues into Monday featuring a few coastal...
