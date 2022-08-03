Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified

Read on www.kalb.com
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the south-bound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this time, APD has not identified the driver who was killed.
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodyard Drive early on Saturday, August 6. At around 12:45 a.m., NPD officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of Woodyard Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with front end damage in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
Longtime legislator and Leesville native, Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr. passed away this weekend at the age of 88. Leach’s daughter, Mary Warner, confirmed her father’s death to media outlets, saying he died of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge on Saturday. On Sunday, Gov. John...
Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana
A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502. The name of the pilot, the...
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
