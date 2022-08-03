ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified

By KALB Digital Team
kalb.com
 4 days ago
kalb.com

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the south-bound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this time, APD has not identified the driver who was killed.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodyard Drive early on Saturday, August 6. At around 12:45 a.m., NPD officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of Woodyard Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with front end damage in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
OAKDALE, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Pineville man dies in house fire

RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish

The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

Longtime legislator and Leesville native, Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr. passed away this weekend at the age of 88. Leach’s daughter, Mary Warner, confirmed her father’s death to media outlets, saying he died of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge on Saturday. On Sunday, Gov. John...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana

A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502. The name of the pilot, the...
kalb.com

City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

