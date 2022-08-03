ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead by Daylight studio's new game is a 'building-and-raiding' FPS

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Meet Your Maker is coming in 2023, but a playtest is set to kick off in August.

Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab) studio Behaviour Interactive unveiled a new "first-person building and raiding game" called Meet Your Maker that challenges players to build and raid sprawling, fortified outposts in the horrific wasteland of the future.

The Earth is dying, you see, and rather than addressing the root causes (this is already not sounding like fiction), humanity's overlords decided the thing to do was to create an artificial being called the Chimera, which is somehow going to save what little life remains on the planet. But in order to make that happen, the Chimera must evolve, and in order to evolve, it needs pure genetic material. That's where you come in.

Using a system of customizable digital building blocks, players will create their own unique outposts and stock them with traps and guards whose behaviors are controlled by a simple AI recording system. These imposing, post-apocalyptic outposts are where you'll extract and protect that sweet, sweet genetic material—GenMat, in the game's parlance. But of course, survival is a zero-sum game—for me to live, you must die, or something like that—and so along with nurturing your own GenMat, you also need to get out there and steal everyone else's, and smash up some of their stuff while you're at it.

Building and raiding in Meet Your Maker can be done solo or in teams of two. Raiding is entirely asynchronous, but the built-in recording system will enable players to see attacks on their outposts in their entirety, and to iterate their bases and modify their guards in response. Along with the genetic material required to upgrade your Chimera, successful raids will also grant new building resources and upgrades, allowing for more (and more dangerous) base-building options.

Image 1 of 10

"The game is built on UGC [user-generated content] and creates deep social connections, whether you play alone or co-op," creative director Ash Pannell said. "As a builder, share your meticulously built Outpost and watch other players take them on via our replay system. It never gets old to watch others die. You’ll reap rewards and learn how to strengthen your creation. As a raider, you’ll try, die, retry, and eventually gain the knowledge to extract that Genmat and exit victoriously. In both cases, it’s highly entertaining and always fun to watch."

Meet Your Maker is expected to launch sometime in 2023, but the first closed playtest is set to begin much sooner—on August 23. If you'd like to check it out for yourself, you can sign up to take part at meetyourmakergame.com (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0h3T5v7y00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked

If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz

The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Action Games#Video Game#Behaviour Interactive#Meet Your Maker
PC Gamer

One of the best roguelikes ever is getting a 3D remake with a rewind function

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind looks to breathe new life into the brilliant original. Desktop Dungeons (opens in new tab) originally came out in 2011, and was a game I instantly fell in love with. And not in some genteel, courtly manner either: our passionate dungeon-crawling sessions would stretch long into the wee hours, as I suffered little deaths innumerable and grasped modifiers untold.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I shot my nephew in this solo dev's love letter to Final Fantasy Tactics

Vanaris Tactics is an isometric tactical battler that takes direct inspiration from FFT and Tactics Ogre. If videogames have taught me one thing, it's that I am not a tactical man. I stumble from encounter to encounter, Leeroy Jenkins'ing my way through life without much in the way of forethought, and more often than not I end up punished for it. Such has been my experience with Vanaris Tactics (opens in new tab), a new indie strategy game from lone developer Matheus Reis, which hit Steam earlier today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

The full game is yours to explore until August 7, and it's on sale too. If you're looking for something to play this weekend but don't want to spend any money on it, Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab)—the one with Giancarlo Esposito—is fully free to play until August 7.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I can't choose between these sweet Green Hill Zone and Dreamcast keyboards

My inner keyboard freak cannot deny the superb aesthetics on display here. Spotted by Gizmodo (opens in new tab), gaming gear company Higround (opens in new tab) is partnering with Sega on some swag based on the company's golden age, including absolutely killer keyboards and keycap sets. These are in a whole other league next to the Walmart-sourced Sonic the Hedgehog keyboard (opens in new tab) recently inflicted on my colleague, Jorge Jimenez (and likely 2.5 times as expensive).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What's your favorite PC Gamer magazine cover?

From '90s classics to modern icons, our dead-tree edition has featured a real variety of games. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the greatest length you've gone to just to run a game?. - How many save files do you keep per game?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Multiversus is getting a coop arcade mode "very soon" in Season 1

Surprise hit platform fighting game Multiversus (opens in new tab) is picking up steam, with an announcement of what's to come in its Season 1 update at this week's EVO fighting game tournament. Most of it was known: A ranked mode, new cosmetics including skins of bugs bunny as Brünnhilde the Valkyrie, some icons and such, alongside new characters like actual real world basketball player LeBron James (opens in new tab), or the decidedly-fictional Rick and Morty.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant dev tackles smurfing paranoia: 'smurfs are less common than players think'

Bam! You're dead. It was a headshot from far away with the same gun you're using. Dang, they're pretty good. Maybe even too good. Could they be smurfing?. These are the considerations players make in the heat of a competitive FPS like CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, or Valorant. When a teammate or opponent seems to be overperforming based on their rank, they might actually be a higher-ranked player using an alternate account (a "smurf" account). The ethics of smurfing (opens in new tab) are complicated, but most agree that playing against a smurf sucks. Some believe smurfing is a problem that developers have little incentive to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be

Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy