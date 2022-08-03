DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

Read on news4sanantonio.com
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
Mayor Eric Adams blasts Abbott's treatment of migrants as 2nd bus arrives in NYC
A second bus carrying migrants from Texas to New York City arrived Sunday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams greeted 14 migrants at the port authority bus terminal. Texas governor Greg Abbott sent the first bus with 40 asylum seekers to New York on Friday. Mayor Adams greeted them with...
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
Governor Abbott says the first group of migrants have arrived in New York City
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the first group of migrants have just arrived in New York City. According to the press release, the migrants will now have a drop-off location as part of the Governor’s response to the open border policies. "Because of President...
El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city
State Rep. Joe Moody sat in the auditorium of St. Luke Catholic Church in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, preparing for a religious retreat with a group of fellow churchgoers. That day, they were talking about community. “A lot of that discussion was kind of, what do you do...
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
Academy set to expand emergency management response
Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
Texas photographer captures the beauty of bugs
DALLAS – While most people can’t stand the sight of a bug, a Texas photographer gives us a deeper look and captures the beauty of bugs. Randall Patterson has been in photography for eight years. While he says he’s mostly photographed birds, he decided to get into macro photography to capture the essence of the creepiest crawlers.
