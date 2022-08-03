Read on wtax.com
Crisis Nursury in need of infant formula
The Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield has felt the strain of the infant formula shortage. Leaders of the non-profit said they’re seeing an increase in demand since the product has been hard to find on store shelves. The Crisis Nursery offers a monthly supply of diapers, wipes and formulas for families in need. New families, who have never needed this aid before, are coming through their doors.
New public health director
A journey which really began before he was born – when his father left India for America – has led Dr. Sameer Vohra to be Gov. JB Pritzker’s nominee to be director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Vohra grew up in Chicago and, eventually developing...
