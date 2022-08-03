Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Related
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
St. Augustine shooting leaves one teen hospitalized, one in custody
Jacksonville, Fl — One person is in custody following an early morning shooting in St. Augustine. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road around 4 am. Deputies say one teenager was injured in the shooting with non-life threatening...
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested In Florida During “High-Rick” Traffic Stop
A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case in that state is booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the United States Marshals Office in his capture. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of
Video: Maryland man wanted for alleged rape arrested in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case has been arrested in Flagler County Thursday. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies assisted the United States Marshals Office in the capture of Shawn Patrick Scott during a high-risk traffic stop on State Road 100 near I-95.
First Coast News
'I just started screaming': 13-year-old bit by shark while on family vacation in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen will have an interesting story to tell his peers once the new school year starts this month after being bit in the lip by a shark. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko from Oviedo says his family was on vacation in the Florida Keys out looking for lobsters last week when it happened. He says he was attacked by a nurse shark — a species usually known to be docile.
Woman arrested after allegedly gouging someone’s eye in Makakilo
Police are investigating an abuse-strangulation case after a 29-year-old woman allegedly gouged someone's eye during an argument in their vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
FDLE: Missing 6-year-old girl found safe
Fla. — A six-year-old girl in Florida was found safe Wednesday. A Florida Missing Child alert had been issued earlier on Wednesday after the child was last seen on the 2200 block of Fowler Street in Ft. Myers. After the six-year-old was found safe, FDLE canceled the Florida...
Drunk women drives golf cart on busy Florida interstate
A woman's been arrested after she drove a golf cart on one of Florida's busiest interstates while drunk.
cltampa.com
Florida Senator seeks $1.75 million for Tampa Bay woman, who died after a cop used a stun gun on her
A Senate Democrat has filed a proposal that would require the state to pay $1.75 million to the estate of a woman who was critically injured and later died after a Florida Highway Patrol officer used a stun gun on her. Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed the “claim” bill...
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
floridarambler.com
Cool summer escapes: 19 best Florida springs to swim, snorkel, paddle
Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. The names are familiar to those who live near these earth-born fountains — Ichetucknee, Rock Spring, Blue Spring, Fanning, Wakulla, Wekiwa. Geologists estimate there are more than 700...
Remodeled rooms in historic Ponce de Leon building destroyed by leak at Flagler College, will be closed whole school year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Forty-six newly remodeled rooms were destroyed by a water leak in the historic Ponce de Leon Hall building at Flagler College, according to an email to students. Also called Ponce Hall, the building has been standing since 1888 and is a national historic landmark. Ponce...
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Johns County holds a special passport event on Saturday, August 6
St. Johns County — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a special Passport Saturday event for St. Johns County residents on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as the demand for new passports surpass pre-pandemic numbers. “We are excited to...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?
The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
Comments / 0