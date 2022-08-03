ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#High School
psychologytoday.com

Living Alone With COVID

It's scary living alone in a pandemic. Many of us without kids of our own will eventually test positive for COVID and need to quarantine. Calamities can be managed when we ask for help. After 124 weeks of hypervigilance, I test positive for COVID. I live alone, no family nearby....
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I Applied to College as a Homeless Teen. I Felt Like a Liar the Whole Time.

When I was a homeless 16-year-old, I learned that my chance at upward mobility hinged on marketing. I’d just spent weeks bouncing between people’s sofas, punctuated by several nights sleeping in an unheated stairwell while the Minnesota windchill dipped to negative 20 degrees. When I’d returned to the boarding school I attended on scholarship, I’d immediately headed to the library, more certain than ever that college was my only way out, but equally unsure of how to get in.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Scary Mommy

How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager

In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
KIDS
The Atlantic

Seriously, What Are You Supposed to Do With Old Clothes?

In February, I ran out of hangers. The occasion was not exactly unforeseen—for at least a year, I had been rearranging the deck chairs on my personal-storage Titanic in an attempt to forestall the inevitable. I loaded two or three tank tops or summer dresses onto a single hanger. I carefully refolded everything in my dresser drawers to max out their capacity. I left the things I wore most frequently on a bedroom chair instead of wedging them into my closet. I didn’t buy anything new unless I absolutely needed it. Eventually, though, I did need some things, and I didn’t have anywhere to put them.
APPAREL
Fatherly

Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy

Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
herviewfromhome.com

When Teens Are Hard to Love, You Love Them Harder

I lay face down on the floor, praying. Praying in the loosest sense of the word. Praying in the Romans 8:26 way—you know, when the Spirit “intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” Because I could not utter any actual coherent thoughts at that point.
COMBAT SPORTS
thespruce.com

College Living Ready: Everything You Need for a Successful Dorm Life

Going off to college is an exciting time, and for many students, it's their first time living alone. While moving into a dorm is a fun and rewarding experience, it can also be challenging. From making friends, to keeping a good school/life balance, to learning to be more independent, there's often a lot going on in those first few months.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy