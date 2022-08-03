Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Mom Blasted for Asking Teen Stepchild To Move Out: 'Want My Room Back'
"She's 18 now and legally an adult so I don't feel any guilt about asking her to leave."
My teenage daughter was turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit – she was humiliated
A DAD has told how his teenage daughter was publicly humiliated after being turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit. Andrew Batton claims his child was left in tears after being forced to step on scales in front of crowds at the Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois.
Woman horrified when grandfather remarries and new aunt is 30 years younger
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Liz has always had a bit of a strange family.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
I will never regret the time I spent with my children, but society is punishing me for it in my 60s | Louise Ihlein
Many of us who did what was once considered a valuable contribution to society are now just eking out an existence
Living Alone With COVID
It's scary living alone in a pandemic. Many of us without kids of our own will eventually test positive for COVID and need to quarantine. Calamities can be managed when we ask for help. After 124 weeks of hypervigilance, I test positive for COVID. I live alone, no family nearby....
When—and why—it's OK to sleep in your recliner
You have a habit of falling asleep in your favorite recliner, but is it OK? Here's why sleeping in a reclining chair is an excellent idea.
I Applied to College as a Homeless Teen. I Felt Like a Liar the Whole Time.
When I was a homeless 16-year-old, I learned that my chance at upward mobility hinged on marketing. I’d just spent weeks bouncing between people’s sofas, punctuated by several nights sleeping in an unheated stairwell while the Minnesota windchill dipped to negative 20 degrees. When I’d returned to the boarding school I attended on scholarship, I’d immediately headed to the library, more certain than ever that college was my only way out, but equally unsure of how to get in.
How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager
In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
Seriously, What Are You Supposed to Do With Old Clothes?
In February, I ran out of hangers. The occasion was not exactly unforeseen—for at least a year, I had been rearranging the deck chairs on my personal-storage Titanic in an attempt to forestall the inevitable. I loaded two or three tank tops or summer dresses onto a single hanger. I carefully refolded everything in my dresser drawers to max out their capacity. I left the things I wore most frequently on a bedroom chair instead of wedging them into my closet. I didn’t buy anything new unless I absolutely needed it. Eventually, though, I did need some things, and I didn’t have anywhere to put them.
Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy
Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.
As counselor in this summer camp sim, I gave a kid 'the most terrifying experience of their life'
Camp Canyonwood is adorable, but don't be surprised by vicious bear attacks, ghost sightings, and UFO abductions.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
KIDS・
When Teens Are Hard to Love, You Love Them Harder
I lay face down on the floor, praying. Praying in the loosest sense of the word. Praying in the Romans 8:26 way—you know, when the Spirit “intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” Because I could not utter any actual coherent thoughts at that point.
I was 'unfriended' on Facebook several times but didn't bother me
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Recently, I was deleted or unfriended as someone’s friend on Facebook.
College Living Ready: Everything You Need for a Successful Dorm Life
Going off to college is an exciting time, and for many students, it's their first time living alone. While moving into a dorm is a fun and rewarding experience, it can also be challenging. From making friends, to keeping a good school/life balance, to learning to be more independent, there's often a lot going on in those first few months.
