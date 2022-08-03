Read on www.koze.com
Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich follows through on plans to sue state for wrongful termination
PULLMAN, Wash. — Former Washington State University (WSU) head football coach has followed up on his plans to sue the state of Washington by filing a tort suit against the state. Rolovich was fired from WSU in October 2021 after he said he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston
An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license plates. Anderson provided...
Discrimination lawsuit against University of Idaho will get its day at trial
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho College of Law professor will get her day in court on Oct. 11 to argue she was unfairly discriminated against by deans in the school after a judge said the court found sufficient evidence to raise the issue of alleged discrimination. Shaakirrah...
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
FOX 11 and 41
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson
KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Evacuations downgraded for Williams Lake fire
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to Level 2 evacuations — meaning GET READY — for people living near the Williams Lake fire. Those living in the area between Cheney Plaza, S Grogen Road, Martin Road and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake Road were originally under Level 3 evacuations. All those...
