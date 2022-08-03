Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.

This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.

“We have all kinds of things whether it be jewelry, sports memorabilia, artistic memorabilia, coins, dollar bills,” Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer (D) said. “Whatever someone thought was valuable enough to collect, we have for auction.”

According to Frerichs, all the property has been within custody of the office for over 10 years, and is auctioned to convert the limited space in the treasurer’s unclaimed property vaults into the limitless storage of unclaimed money it holds for the people of Illinois.

“Maybe someone had a collection of baseball cards in a safe deposit box and they forgot about them,” Frerichs said. “Their children 30 years from now can’t claim those cards, but they can claim the monetary value that they sold for.”

Frerichs said about 1 in 4 Illinoisans find the state is holding onto some unclaimed property, either monetary or collectible. You can check to see if there’s any unclaimed property the state of Illinois is holding in your name at this website .

The auction starts at 11am Saturday, August 20th at the Lincoln Stage in the fairgrounds. Anyone can preview the items for the auction from 9 to 11.

