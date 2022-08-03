ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and China reported its exports rose by double digits. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street's...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy