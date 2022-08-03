1,000 pounds of marijuana seized from illegal grow site

UKIAH - A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward "Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the 1-year-old and his 2-year-old brother were reported missing, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately clear whether Steele had an attorney to speak for him. A report of domestic violence sent deputies to a parking lot in Ukiah, a rural area 115 miles north of San Francisco,...

