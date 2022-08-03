A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO