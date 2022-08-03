Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
1470 WMBD
Peorian arrested on gun and assault charges
PEORIA, Ill. — Police arrested a Peoria man, 33-year-old Elander Simmons, on multiple charges after his employer reported that he was making threats to staff. Officers were called to the business on W. Detweiller just before noon Friday. Simmons was found near the intersection of W. Hale and Detweiller...
25newsnow.com
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
hoiabc.com
18-year-old man injured after shooting in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police Department say an 18-year-old man was injured after being shot when he left a party at an apartment complex. Sgt. Brad Underwood confirmed the victim was shot three times after leaving a party at 9 Traders Circle in Normal. He was shot twice in the leg and he was grazed by a third bullet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant in a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
1470 WMBD
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
1470 WMBD
Teens arrested after guns, stolen car located
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria police say the discovery of a stolen car led to two teenagers being arrested on a number of charges. Police say investigators saw a car known to be stolen pull into a business Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. near Frye Avenue and Prospect Road. Officers searched...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway
GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
1470 WMBD
Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
25newsnow.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined no...
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
Comments / 3