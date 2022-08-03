Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 5, 6 & 7
Walter “Buddy” Thomas, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
WITN
Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man. Victor Wilcox was first arrested last month by Craven County deputies on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11
Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – August 5, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tana Morse, 61; incomplete
Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board to get results of park survey Tuesday night
EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night will get the results of a survey that sought to determine what people want to see in the future of McLean-Spell Park behind the town recreation center. The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should protect the maritime forest
As many of you know, The Town of Emerald Isle has been considering developing 10 acres in the center of a 30-acre tract of maritime forest known as McLean-Spell Park. Most residents that I have spoken with, including all 40 that attended a public town forum on July 13th, do not support development within the forest and would like to see it remain in its natural state.
carolinacoastonline.com
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Fulcher, 57; incomplete
William David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Deanna Baranczyk, 83; service August 12
Deanna May Baranczyk, 83, formerly of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, at New Bern National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
