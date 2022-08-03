ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program during Brevard visit

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQIvg_0h3T43x800

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a new opioid recovery program called Coordinated Opioid Recovery.

The governor addressed the addiction crisis during his visit to Brevard County.

DeSantis said this will be the first program of its kind in the nation and CORE program administrators will coordinate with the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“We don’t want them to get treated and relapse,” DeSantis said. “So, we want to make sure they can move toward a drug-free future.”

Medical professionals also discussed the initiatives that may help to fix the problem.

“One day, the standard of care will address the trauma and the stress, but until then, we have the evidence-based practices that exist in place,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

In a news release, DeSantis said the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office saw a 72% increase in drug overdose fatalities related to fentanyl.

The program first started in Palm Beach County and will expand to up to 12 counties.

Phase one includes the following counties:

  • Brevard
  • Clay
  • Duval
  • Escambia
  • Gulf
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Pasco
  • Volusia

Flagler County is included in phase two.

Comments / 9

Joey
3d ago

Notice how he's only doing this near election season. I don't think he'd bother expanding this when he's already secured his position. It's just to get more voters.

3
