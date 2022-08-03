Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program during Brevard visit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a new opioid recovery program called Coordinated Opioid Recovery.

The governor addressed the addiction crisis during his visit to Brevard County.

DeSantis said this will be the first program of its kind in the nation and CORE program administrators will coordinate with the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“We don’t want them to get treated and relapse,” DeSantis said. “So, we want to make sure they can move toward a drug-free future.”

Medical professionals also discussed the initiatives that may help to fix the problem.

“One day, the standard of care will address the trauma and the stress, but until then, we have the evidence-based practices that exist in place,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

In a news release, DeSantis said the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office saw a 72% increase in drug overdose fatalities related to fentanyl.

The program first started in Palm Beach County and will expand to up to 12 counties.

Phase one includes the following counties:

Brevard

Clay

Duval

Escambia

Gulf

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Volusia

Flagler County is included in phase two.

