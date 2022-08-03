Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a white Arctic wolf that escaped from an enclosure in the Niagara region.

The Niagara Regional Police Service tweeted a warning to residents in the Port Colborne area about a wolf that "escaped its enclosure in the area of Main Street West in Port Colborne."

Police said in a news release that the wolf "had been rescued from a northern area of Ontario."

A police spokesman said the wolf is a female named "Boo."

The spokesman warned residents to keep a safe distance away from the animal if it is encountered on the loose.

"Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult," NRPS spokesman Phil Gavin told Global News.