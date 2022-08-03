Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
westsidenewsny.com
Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care
HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
WHEC TV-10
First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
WHEC TV-10
Last day of Puerto Rican Festival Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican festival is back in Rochester this weekend. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning from City Hall. Just like all the others, the Puerto Rican festival took a few years off because of the pandemic, so people were excited to have it back this summer.
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
Rochester to celebrate ‘National Clown Week’ at Rochester Public Market
The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
WHEC TV-10
Free family fun at the Public Market Saturday during National Clown Week celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Clowns are coming to Rochester this weekend!. A National Clown week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns, will feature free face painting, balloon art and fun for families, 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 6 at the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: College, cash, and crooks. How to avoid falling victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — This consumer alert looks at college, cash and crooks. College campuses will be full of new arrivals in just a matter of weeks. And all those young adults provide fertile ground for scammers. According to the better business bureau, 18 to 24-year-olds are prime targets for scammers.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
