MPS Foundation: Back-to-School Supply Drive launched

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Deer District ‘Brewtown Rumble’ benefits mentorship nonprofit
MILWAUKEE - Motorcycles took over Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday, Aug. 7 for the "Brewtown Rumble." It's a ride-in vintage motorcycle show where it doesn’t matter the make, model or condition of the bike. It just matters that you ride it!. "Probably, I don't think even a quarter of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tri My Best Triathlon empowers athletes with disabilities
KENOSHA - A test of their will, focus and endurance, the Tri My Best Triathlon brought families, athletes and volunteers together in Kenosha Sunday, Aug. 7, where there was more than glory for those who crossed the finish line. In lane two, Spencer Lake embraced the challenge like any strong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bronzeville Week celebrates Milwaukee's 'arts, culture and entertainment'
MILWAUKEE - Bronzeville Week features eight days of celebration on Milwaukee's north side. Bronzeville is called a cultural and entertainment district for a reason. "Whether it is the home of America's Black Holocaust Museum or some of the great artists who are on display through murals who even live in the area and the African American-owned businesses that line King Drive, all of those things help uplift the arts, culture and entertainment in this area," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Helps Residents Gain Pardons
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Veronda Jackson, 39, was on a plane back from picking up her daughter from college when she opened an email that immediately brought her to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vigil at Sikh Temple in Oak Creek
A candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sikh Temple of Wisconsin was held 10 years later on Friday. Guest speakers included Gov. Tony Evers.
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
MATC Times
1417 N. Prospect Avenue
Beautifully Renovated Studio near Brady Street! - This large studio has been renovated with brand new floors, and a completely updated bathroom!. This unit is equipped with a kitchenette, dressing room and large closet! Brand new tiled bathroom. All appliances are included. The building is safe Building has locked lobby, on-site laundry and storage.
milwaukeemag.com
How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week
Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
MATC Times
509 3 Mile Rd.
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Tastefully updated apartments on the north side of Racine. You will be just minutes away from grocery shopping, less than a mile away from Lake Michigan, and very close to the Racine Zoo! Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated lighting fixtures and a vanity. The living rooms have brand new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and walk out entrance in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies attending 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade. At...
MATC Times
1318 N. Van Buren St.
Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
erienewsnow.com
'Not welcome here': Protests already planned as community groups rally in opposition to RNC
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- As Milwaukee was named to host the 2024 Republican National Convention Friday, Aug. 5, advocates say the city will greatly benefit from tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of millions of dollars coming in. But critics are sounding the alarm, saying those benefits will not impact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July
MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Waukesha County K-9's name carries special meaning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a new sheriff's K-9 in Waukesha County, and it is already making its mark simply through its name. "Getting a new K-9 is a big deal," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson. "The selection process can be pretty grueling." Law enforcement is as much of...
