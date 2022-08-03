ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPS Foundation: Back-to-School Supply Drive launched

 4 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tri My Best Triathlon empowers athletes with disabilities

KENOSHA - A test of their will, focus and endurance, the Tri My Best Triathlon brought families, athletes and volunteers together in Kenosha Sunday, Aug. 7, where there was more than glory for those who crossed the finish line. In lane two, Spencer Lake embraced the challenge like any strong...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bronzeville Week celebrates Milwaukee's 'arts, culture and entertainment'

MILWAUKEE - Bronzeville Week features eight days of celebration on Milwaukee's north side. Bronzeville is called a cultural and entertainment district for a reason. "Whether it is the home of America's Black Holocaust Museum or some of the great artists who are on display through murals who even live in the area and the African American-owned businesses that line King Drive, all of those things help uplift the arts, culture and entertainment in this area," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Helps Residents Gain Pardons

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Veronda Jackson, 39, was on a plane back from picking up her daughter from college when she opened an email that immediately brought her to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vigil at Sikh Temple in Oak Creek

A candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sikh Temple of Wisconsin was held 10 years later on Friday. Guest speakers included Gov. Tony Evers.
OAK CREEK, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week

Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies attending 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade. At...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July

MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Waukesha County K-9's name carries special meaning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a new sheriff's K-9 in Waukesha County, and it is already making its mark simply through its name. "Getting a new K-9 is a big deal," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson. "The selection process can be pretty grueling." Law enforcement is as much of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

