She-Hulk episodes will debut on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays

Read on www.theverge.com
Related
Popculture
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
NME
‘The Sandman’: introducing Netflix’s new ‘Game Of Thrones’-style fantasy
Sometimes you don’t know what you need until it’s there right in front of you. That’s definitely true of The Sandman, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series that arrives on Netflix this week. Star Tom Sturridge sums it up in just six words: “There’s a homicidal orgy, come on!”
Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Hannah Dodd's Transformation Into Francesca
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Will Hannah Dodd be the diamond of Bridgerton season three? That's highly possible. Thanks to new pictures from set, we now know what Dodd's official debut as the new Francesca Bridgerton will look like. In the pics, the 27-year-old, who was announced as Ruby Stokes' replacement in the Netflix hit, looked right at home in a cream-colored Regency-era gown and sparkling diamonds. She also beamed as she stood next to her on-screen brother Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship
Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Woody Harrelson’s Perfect Response to Look-Alike Baby
Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike in Northern Ireland!. Earlier this week a mom named Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a side-by-side photo of her daughter Cora and Woody Harrelson from the 2009 movie “Zombieland.”. She wrote in the caption, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."
International Business Times
Jennette McCurdy Recalls What ‘Broke’ Her While Working With Ariana Grande
Jennette McCurdy did not hold back when she recalled the moment that “broke” her while working with Ariana Grande on “Sam & Cat.”. In her upcoming memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which comes out on Tuesday next week, the 30-year-old retired actress revealed that she noticed right away how differently Nickelodeon treated her compared to Grande, 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
Celebs You’d Never Guess Have Law Degrees: Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and More
Order in the court! Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and more stars tried their hand at studying and practicing law before they made it big in Hollywood. Before solidifying his place among some of the hottest names in the movie industry, Butler held a high position in the law society at his Scottish university. After graduating […]
tvinsider.com
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Casts ‘NCIS’ Star to Play a Christmas Witch
In addition to his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, Tim Allen saw much success with his comedic holiday film franchise, The Santa Clause. Now, in the process of making The Santa Clauses, the Tim Allen film cast a beloved NCIS star to play a Christmas Witch. And you’re never going to believe who it is.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
‘Toy Story’ Characters Go Viral For Embracing A Black Child At Disney World
A Black family in a viral video of Toy Story characters giving their children a warm embrace at Disney World said all Black children should experience that.
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Comments / 0