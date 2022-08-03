Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Read on www.pbs.org
Related
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office. “Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.
Jan. 6 panel is asking for Alex Jones’ texts, Sandy Hook attorney says
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the attack said Thursday that the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M in total damages over false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
WATCH: Garland announces federal charges against officers involved in Breonna Taylor death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations. Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect accused of killing 7 in Highland Park July 4 parade attack pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette...
Attorney General Merrick Garland swears in new U.S. prisons chief in push for reform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland swore in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Tuesday as the Biden administration looks to reform the beleaguered agency. Colette Peters was sworn in at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The former director of the Oregon state prison system...
WATCH: Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Justice Department details threats of violence against election workers
The U.S. Justice Department has charged five people for making threats of violence against election workers amid a rising wave of harassment and intimidation tied to the 2020 presidential election, a top official told U.S. senators Wednesday. Watch the hearing in the player above. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said...
WATCH: FBI Director Christopher Wray says ‘violent crime problem is real’ threat
FBI Director Christopher Wray says that “the violent crime problem is real ” in the United States, as he testified on a host of topics before the Senate Judiciary Committee including the January 6 investigation, Chinese espionage and whistleblowers. Watch live in our player above. Wray told lawmakers...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0