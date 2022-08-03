San Clemente could become an abortion-free zone

Read on www.foxla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
San Clemente council votes to remove abortion ban from next meeting
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - The San Clemente City Council voted 3-1 Saturday to remove a resolution from its Aug. 16 meeting that sought to ban abortions in the city, after hearing from mostly outraged citizens during a public comment period that lasted about two hours. The majority of residents who...
foxla.com
In Depth: California and the Space Race
Hal is joined by Peter Beck, the CEO of Long Beach based Rocket Lab. They talk about how the recent “space race” is affecting Southern California, which used to be the base of the aerospace industry during the boomtimes of the 1940’s thorough the 1970’s. Also, Dr. Tiffany Kataria, with Exoplanet Discovery and Science at JPL joins Hal to talk about the recent images sent from the James Webb telescope back to Earth.
foxla.com
Los Angeles City Council opposes 4 a.m. bar bill, citing safety concerns
LOS ANGELES - Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities -- including West Hollywood -- to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill...
foxla.com
LA bank exec killed in lightning strike in Washington, DC
LOS ANGELES - A third person killed by a lightning strike near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday night was identified as a Los Angeles bank executive, according to his family. Brooks Lambertson, 29, was one of three people killed on Aug. 4, after being injured in a lightning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
orangecountytribune.com
New case avg. up, but below 1k
The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County rose in Friday’s report, but remained under 1,000 a day for the second consecutive tally. According to the county health care agency, the total of new cases for Aug. 2-4 was 2,864, for a daily average of 954.67 (rounded off to 955).
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
RELATED PEOPLE
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
More than 100 birds euthanized after cockfighting bust in Riverside County
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - Nearly 150 fighting birds were euthanized after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley. Deputies say they were called to a property in the 5900 block of Troth Street Friday around 11 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found more than 200 people and 143 fighting birds. Most of the people scattered as deputies arrived to break up the scene.
Where does San Diego rent rank among SoCal cities?
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market.
kusi.com
41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Comments / 2