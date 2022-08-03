Heat concerns continue as scattered showers and storms loom

Read on www.wymt.com
Related
wymt.com
Scattered showers and storms stick around, some heavy at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues across the mountains until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Stay weather aware!. The forecast does not change much tonight. We stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Monday. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. A Flood Watch continues until 10:00 p.m. for most of us.
wymt.com
Severe Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch extended through Sunday night
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues through Sunday night as scattered showers and storms stick around. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Scattered showers and storms will be possible into the evening. These storms are producing torrential rain, so some highwater issues are possible. Remember, NEVER drive through floodwater. Turn around, don’t drown. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.
wymt.com
Flood Watch starts Friday, more heavy rain possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know it’s been a long week and many folks are beyond weather weary, but it looks like we’re going to have to be on guard for more potential flooding. Today and Tonight. I believe we’ll start the morning mainly dry, but I can’t...
wymt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
wymt.com
Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
wymt.com
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
wymt.com
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
wymt.com
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
wymt.com
Jury duty postponed in Knott and Perry Counties due to historic flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Jury trials in Knott and Perry Counties were postponed due to historic flooding last week. Officials said the Knott County Judicial Center in Hindman is closed until further notice. If you got a jury duty summons in Knott County, the service will be postponed until October 2022. You should get an update in the mail in the coming weeks.
wymt.com
Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week. Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more. The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also...
wymt.com
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials have released the names of two women who went missing following historic flooding. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28th.
wymt.com
606 Camp raises $3,000 in EKY Flood Relief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of past, present and future were in London Saturday morning doing their part for a good cause. Former Bell County and UK forward Maci Morris and former Harlan County and current UK guard Blair Green led one of their signature 606 Camps at North Laurel High School for eastern Kentucky flood relief, raising $3,000.
wymt.com
Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process. The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday. The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits,...
wymt.com
Blackey 77-year-old woman recounts escape from flood
BLACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water was rising quick, giving 77-year-old Ruth Price only enough time to gather her essentials and get out. Before she knew it, water was three feet high, and she had to fight to escape. “When I saw it coming through the door, and I thought...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Estill County Engineers
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County hopes to build on their current momentum to go along with their new turf. “Well the experience we gained last year in playing some either some close games with those teams or beaten, I thinks given us a good foundation for this years team,” said Engineers head coach Jordan Marcum.
wymt.com
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. According to Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, but he started to not feel well.
Comments / 0