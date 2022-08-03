Heat concerns continue as scattered showers and storms loom

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues across the mountains until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Stay weather aware!. The forecast does not change much tonight. We stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Monday. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. A Flood Watch continues until 10:00 p.m. for most of us.

HAZARD, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO