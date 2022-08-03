ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
WTGS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy