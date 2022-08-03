Read on www.adirondackalmanack.com
Schroon Paddle Challenge Established
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act and Adirondack Water Week in early August, the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Town of Schroon, Schroon Lake Association and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism have partnered to create the Schroon Paddle Challenge. This challenge encourages...
Lake George bridges on Northway slated for replacement
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a $21.1 million project is underway to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George, Warren County. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23 with a single structure that will enhance safety and improve travel and resiliency along a vital artery for the flow of people and commerce in the North Country and Adirondacks. The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come.
