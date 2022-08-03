ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Outdoor tents for N.J. bars, restaurants that were allowed during COVID can stay under new law

By Matt Arco
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial

However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sarlo
NJ.com

How fines and fees stop us from paying our debt to society | Opinion

We were released from the New Jersey prison system, after serving lengthy sentences for crimes that we committed, over three years ago. However, we are still not free. The whole notion of ‘paying your debt to society,’ which for us meant imprisonment for a combined total of more than 30 years, did not end when we walked out of the prison gates.
SOCIETY
NJ.com

Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers

More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Lawmakers must do their part and expand abortion access for New Jerseyans | Opinion

Lawmakers have scheduled a reconvening this week to focus on pending issues, with a focus on jumpstarting efforts to fill judicial vacancies. However, it’s essential that they take up an issue of that demands immediate action: expanding access to abortion in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that in June eviscerated the long-held constitutional right to abortion care in states throughout the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Outdoor Dining#Bar Info#Tents#Food Drink
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.

New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

It’s time for Fetterman to call out the big guns | Sheneman

Up until now Pennsylvania Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman’s trolling of Republican nominee, and North Jersey resident, Dr. Mehmet Oz has been excellent. No notes. Having Snooki cut a $300 Cameo declaring Oz a favorite son of the Garden State? Perfect. Little Steven extolling Oz’s Jersey bonafides? Top notch. Now is not the time for the Fetterman campaign to rest on its laurels. It’s time to escalate. It’s time for Uncle Floyd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

‘I knew I was hitting something,’ says N.J. man who found first bone in Revolutionary War mass grave

All he was trying to do was help document the scope of what had been a Revolutionary War battlefield trench. Instead, Wayne Wilson ended up making a stunningly historic find — a leg bone fragment, about the size of a half-dollar, apparently from a Hessian soldier killed while fighting the Continental Army at the Battle of Red Bank in 1777 and buried in a mass grave.
MILITARY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy