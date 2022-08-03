DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

Read on turnto10.com
Peace activists gather to commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Peace activists gathered in Jamestown to remember the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. "People are forgetting about it," event organizer William Smith said. "So, we have to keep reminding people about it. So then, the issue doesn't get lost."
Beyond The Podium: Diossa says state's treasurer must understand impact of policy
(WJAR) — Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, seeking the Democrat nomination for general treasurer of Rhode Island, speaks on what differentiates him from his political opponents. Diossa discusses his former work as mayor, what he believes are the most important issues facing Rhode Islanders and how he is...
Exeter farm hosts return of Rhode Island National Guard's Leapfest
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island National Guard's Leapfest returned to the skies on Saturday. The event faced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop zone was at Adams Farm in Exeter. Organizers call Leapfest the largest and longest-running international static line parachute training event...
