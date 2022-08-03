DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Peace activists gathered in Jamestown to remember the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. "People are forgetting about it," event organizer William Smith said. "So, we have to keep reminding people about it. So then, the issue doesn't get lost."

