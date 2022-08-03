‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Disney+

Click here to read the full article.

Disney+ has set a fall premiere date for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers . Lauren Graham and the “squad with heart” will return to the streamer on Wednesday, September 28. The date was announced today during the Disney+ presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

In Season 2, after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

In addition to Graham and Duhamel, the series also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and De’Jon Watts.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Steve Brill, Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner and Jon Avnet.