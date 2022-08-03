ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Disney+

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Disney+ has set a fall premiere date for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers . Lauren Graham and the “squad with heart” will return to the streamer on Wednesday, September 28. The date was announced today during the Disney+ presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

In Season 2, after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

‘She-Hulk’ Gets New Premiere Date At Disney+

In addition to Graham and Duhamel, the series also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and De’Jon Watts.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Steve Brill, Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner and Jon Avnet.

Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ EP Brent Miller Says “I Think The Time Is Right” For ‘Maude’ Episode — Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Nothing has been set in stone for now, but Norman Lear and Brent Miller have a pretty good idea what they’d like to do if ABC decides to air another edition of Live In Front of a Studio Audience. “We’ve talked about Maude for a handful of years and I guess now more than ever, it feels like the right choice,” says Miller, who joined Lear for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees. “Because of obvious reasons with Roe v. Wade [being overturned], and it having one of the most iconic episodes of television,...
NFL
Deadline

‘Severance’ Team On Finding The Series’ Tone, And How Much Fan Theories Will Influence Season 2 — Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The Apple TV+ series Severance earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series (Dan Erickson), Outstanding Production Design (Jeremy Hindle, Nick Francone, Angelica Borrero-Fortier, and Andrew Baseman), Outstanding Music Composition (Theodore Shapiro) and Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series (Ben Stiller). From all the accolades, it’s surprising that the project took years to come to fruition, as did finding the perfect tone for the show which was born after assembling the perfect group of creatives who trusted their instincts along the way. Contenders TV: The Nominees:...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

