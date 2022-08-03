MISSING: Police ask for help in finding 11-year-old last seen Tuesday evening

Read on www.kctv5.com
KCPD investigating after person found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but most areas will stay dry again. Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested...
2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- Two juveniles are dead following a double-shooting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road just after noon. One juvenile was found dead on scene, while a second was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A suspect is...
Missing woman last seen leaving appointment has been found, KC police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving an appointment Wednesday afternoon. She has been found safe, according to an update from police. Police had said 35-year-old Ashley Woods was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Aug....
2 dead in double homicide in Raytown Sunday afternoon
The Raytown Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people dead.
Raytown police locate missing 11-year-old boy
The Raytown Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but most areas will stay dry again. Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area...
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
Child among those critically injured in crash Friday morning on I-435 in KCMO
A 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 435 and Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police investigate after woman stabbed to death in Raytown
A woman died at an area hospital after being stabbed in Raytown on Thursday evening. No suspect was immediately in custody.
Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend
A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.
Kansas City police investigate after 2 women shot, 1 killed in shooting
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that injured two women on Thursday night.
Authorities: Inmate inside Lansing Correctional Facility was murdered
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) --- The death of an inmate inside the Lansing Correctional Facility has been ruled a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday in the prison. Patterson, 56, was admitted to the prison on May 24, 2022 after violating his parole. He was convicted of one count of aggravated...
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. On Friday, Aug. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found in southeast Lawrence...
KCMO police find formerly missing man
Kansas City, Missouri, police have located a formerly missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
