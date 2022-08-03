What are the five biggest questions for Auburn football in 2022?

Read on www.al.com
Two Auburn football targets set official commitment dates
After adding four prospects to Auburn football’s recruiting class of 2023 this summer, the Tigers are looking to add a couple more in the month of August. Two of Auburn’s top prospects have announced official commitment dates that will take place later this month. The first is one...
Auburn football WR Shedrick Jackson on Koy Moore: ‘He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve seen’
The Auburn football WR room is not one lacking respect for each other, as fifth-year super senior Shedrick Jackson had some high praise for LSU transfer Koy Moore, who will be entering his third season in the SEC. Jackson had a breakout year in 2021, catching 40 passes for 527...
Observations from Day 2 of Auburn fall practice
Auburn returned to the practice field Saturday morning for the second day of fall camp, which continued with another split-squad session. The Tigers’ veterans were the first on the field Saturday, while the newcomers will practice during the afternoon -- though a couple of new faces were sprinkled in with the returning players during Saturday’s session. The local media was granted another viewing window for Day 2 of fall camp, providing another early look into this year’s team as preparation picks up for the 2022 season.
Takeaways from Auburn’s 107-71 exhibition win against Israel All-Star Select team
Wendell Green Jr. wanted a new iPhone for his 20th birthday. The Auburn point guard saw his phone get damaged during the team’s overseas tour of Israel, when he unwittingly left it in his pocket before floating in the Dead Sea earlier in the week. The phone still worked after taking a dip in the extremely salty body of water, and it wasn’t until he tried to charge it afterward that it began to malfunction.
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp
After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
Auburn football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
Rat poison already? Nick Saban is reading about Alabama’s expectations
The words “rat poison” were not used Sunday by Nick Saban, but the message from the Alabama coach was all the same. As part of his opening statement to his second news conference of fall camp, Saban dusted off what has been an annual gripe about the conversation surrounding his team.
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to win their second game in Israel.
Former Auburn golfer breaks through on Korn Ferry Tour
Andrew Kozan hadn’t reached weekend play in a Korn Ferry Tour tournament since April, when he finished tied for 40th in the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia. But after 11 consecutive missed cuts, the former Auburn golfer broke through in a big way on Sunday, when he won the Utah Championship with a 21-under-par 263 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
elmoreautauganews.com
Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville in custody after Police Pursuit Ends in Autauga County
UPDATED RELEASE from Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. Over the past few weeks, Prattville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been working several felony cases involving 21-year old suspect Collin Dean of Prattville. Dean was considered to be armed and dangerous. On 08/05/2022 around 1600hrs, Prattville PD Patrol units observed...
WSFA
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
