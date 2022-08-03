ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Move over Bama Rush TikTok: Watch Alabama Sheriff’s Office funny back-to-school video

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
WADLEY, AL
WSFA

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

A-List No. 11: Central-Phenix City’s Tomarrion Parker plays with ‘reckless abandon’

It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp

After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
