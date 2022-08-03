Move over Bama Rush TikTok: Watch Alabama Sheriff’s Office funny back-to-school video

It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO