Move over Bama Rush TikTok: Watch Alabama Sheriff’s Office funny back-to-school video

Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
Rat poison already? Nick Saban is reading about Alabama’s expectations
The words “rat poison” were not used Sunday by Nick Saban, but the message from the Alabama coach was all the same. As part of his opening statement to his second news conference of fall camp, Saban dusted off what has been an annual gripe about the conversation surrounding his team.
East Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder
Investigators say he was living in Puerto Rico under a fake name.
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Balloons released for Central High student who lost battle to brain cancer
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18-year-old Tatiana Gordon fought cancer until the very end. She passed away on July 27; on Friday, her family, friends and teachers released balloons in her honor. Loved ones said goodbye to Tatiana as silver and blue balloons headed toward the clouds. The former Central High Student made a lasting […]
wbrc.com
Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WSFA
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
WALA-TV FOX10
Kidnapped child escapes captor in Alabama; girl was tied to bedpost for nearly a week and chewed through restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are dealing with a disturbing case out of Tallapoosa County, Alabama. A 12-year-old escaped her kidnapper after being tied up for a week, the sheriff’s office said. Two bodies were also found inside the house near Dadeville where she was being held. A couple...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
A-List No. 11: Central-Phenix City’s Tomarrion Parker plays with ‘reckless abandon’
It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”
Salem man arrested for drug trafficking
Officers with Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Monday, July 18.
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp
After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
wvtm13.com
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
