Real Health

Encouraging Efforts to Develop a Vaccine Against Epstein-Barr Virus

Implicated in cancers, fingered as the cause of mononucleosis—and now suspected of triggering the degenerative nerve disease multiple sclerosis—Epstein-Barr virus is building a rap sheet as a seriously problematic infectious agent. Recent findings concerning the extent of damage wrought by this common virus lend urgency to efforts to...
CANCER
Real Health

Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps

Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Health

Interferon Treatment May Reduce Severity of COVID-19 in People With Certain Genetic Factors

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized.
CANCER
Real Health

Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer

An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
CANCER
Real Health

Mysterious Children’s Hepatitis Finally Has Some Answers

Recent studies have shed more light on the unexplained cluster of acute hepatitis cases among children first reported this spring. But there are still no simple answers. It appears that two or more viruses must collaborate to trigger liver inflammation, and genetic susceptibility may also play a role. As we...
ALABAMA STATE
Real Health

Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
CANCER
Real Health

Racial Discrimination Affects Brain Structure, Health Outcomes

A new study suggests that racial discrimination increases the risk for physical and mental illnesses and may even affect the microstructure of the brain in Black women. The study, published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging and led by Negar Fani, PhD of Emory University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, recruited 79 Black women for a trauma study. The women were assessed for medical disorders as well as trauma and were asked about their experiences of racial discrimination. The women then underwent a brain scan to measure connectivity in the brain. Researchers looked specifically at the long, fatty tracts that connect distant areas of the brain.
HEALTH
Real Health

FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Health

The Causes of Liver Cancer Are Changing

The main drivers of liver cancer are changing worldwide, with fewer cases caused by viral hepatitis but more related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or heavy alcohol consumption, according to a new report in Cell Metabolism. “Urgent measures are required at a global level to tackle underlying metabolic risk factors and...
CANCER
Real Health

New Graduate Program Focuses on Black Health

The University of Toronto has launched a new master’s program in Black health, opening doors for the next generation of health providers to help communities affected by centuries of racism, violence and colonization, according to Roberta Timothy, the program’s creator and an assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.
EDUCATION
Real Health

Black Americans Saw Sharpest Rise in Overdose Deaths in 2020

From 2019 to 2020, overdose death rates increased by 44% in Black communities and by 39% among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of these deaths have been attributed to the powerful illicit synthetic opioid fentanyl.
SOCIETY
Real Health

Accuracy of Diagnostic Mammograms May Vary Across Racial and Ethnic Groups

The accuracy of diagnostic mammograms differed across racial and ethnic groups, with variation in several measures of diagnostic performance, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Racial disparities in breast cancer are well documented, and research has identified...
CANCER
Real Health

Millions of HPV Vaccinations Were Missed During COVID, but There’s Good News

Through domestic and global programming as well as research, the American Cancer Society (ACS) serves as the national leader and catalyst for human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer prevention. The ACS 2021 HPV VACs Impact Report released June 22 highlights the local and regional outcomes of the organization’s work to increase HPV vaccinations. The report estimates that over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic approximately 3 to 4 million doses have been missed. Despite challenges in 2021, ACS health care partners maintained rates for 9- to 13-year-olds, growing shot series initiation by 2 percent for ages 9 to 10 and shot completion by 2 percent for age 13.
CANCER
Real Health

Over 18 Million Americans Have Survived Cancer; 67% Are 65 or Older

A new report led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) shows more than 18 million Americans (8.3 million males and 9.7 million females) with a history of cancer were living in the United States as of January 1, 2022, with a little over 12 million (67%) aged 65 years or older. The study also found substantial racial disparities in treatment and survival for common cancers. The findings were published June 23 as an article in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians and a companion consumer version, Cancer Treatment & Survivorship Facts & Figures 2022-2024.
CANCER
Real Health

Black HIV Advocates Plan Summit to Address PrEP Disparities

HIV disproportionately affects Black Americans. What’s more, many Black people who could benefit from PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, are not getting prescriptions for the daily pills or long-acting injections that can prevent them from getting HIV. To address these racial disparities, a group of Black HIV prevention advocates working...
ATLANTA, GA
Real Health

Real Health

