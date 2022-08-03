Read on www.realhealthmag.com
Encouraging Efforts to Develop a Vaccine Against Epstein-Barr Virus
Implicated in cancers, fingered as the cause of mononucleosis—and now suspected of triggering the degenerative nerve disease multiple sclerosis—Epstein-Barr virus is building a rap sheet as a seriously problematic infectious agent. Recent findings concerning the extent of damage wrought by this common virus lend urgency to efforts to...
Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps
Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender.
Interferon Treatment May Reduce Severity of COVID-19 in People With Certain Genetic Factors
Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized.
Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer
An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
Mysterious Children’s Hepatitis Finally Has Some Answers
Recent studies have shed more light on the unexplained cluster of acute hepatitis cases among children first reported this spring. But there are still no simple answers. It appears that two or more viruses must collaborate to trigger liver inflammation, and genetic susceptibility may also play a role. As we...
Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
Racial Discrimination Affects Brain Structure, Health Outcomes
A new study suggests that racial discrimination increases the risk for physical and mental illnesses and may even affect the microstructure of the brain in Black women. The study, published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging and led by Negar Fani, PhD of Emory University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, recruited 79 Black women for a trauma study. The women were assessed for medical disorders as well as trauma and were asked about their experiences of racial discrimination. The women then underwent a brain scan to measure connectivity in the brain. Researchers looked specifically at the long, fatty tracts that connect distant areas of the brain.
FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
The Causes of Liver Cancer Are Changing
The main drivers of liver cancer are changing worldwide, with fewer cases caused by viral hepatitis but more related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or heavy alcohol consumption, according to a new report in Cell Metabolism. “Urgent measures are required at a global level to tackle underlying metabolic risk factors and...
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
How Much Health Insurers Pay for Almost Everything Is About to Go Public
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what insurers pay for care, perhaps helping answer a question that has long dogged those who buy insurance: Are we getting the best deal we can?. As of July 1, health...
New Graduate Program Focuses on Black Health
The University of Toronto has launched a new master’s program in Black health, opening doors for the next generation of health providers to help communities affected by centuries of racism, violence and colonization, according to Roberta Timothy, the program’s creator and an assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.
COVID-19 Has Caused Disparities in Cancer Care for Blacks and Latinos
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Black and Latino people with cancer to experience longer delays in treatment as well as worse social and economic effects, which may give rise to lower survival rates among these groups, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. The study found that the...
Black Americans Saw Sharpest Rise in Overdose Deaths in 2020
From 2019 to 2020, overdose death rates increased by 44% in Black communities and by 39% among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of these deaths have been attributed to the powerful illicit synthetic opioid fentanyl.
COVID-19 Was Third Leading Cause of Death in the United States in Both 2020 and 2021
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States between March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The study appeared July 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Accuracy of Diagnostic Mammograms May Vary Across Racial and Ethnic Groups
The accuracy of diagnostic mammograms differed across racial and ethnic groups, with variation in several measures of diagnostic performance, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Racial disparities in breast cancer are well documented, and research has identified...
Millions of HPV Vaccinations Were Missed During COVID, but There’s Good News
Through domestic and global programming as well as research, the American Cancer Society (ACS) serves as the national leader and catalyst for human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer prevention. The ACS 2021 HPV VACs Impact Report released June 22 highlights the local and regional outcomes of the organization’s work to increase HPV vaccinations. The report estimates that over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic approximately 3 to 4 million doses have been missed. Despite challenges in 2021, ACS health care partners maintained rates for 9- to 13-year-olds, growing shot series initiation by 2 percent for ages 9 to 10 and shot completion by 2 percent for age 13.
Over 18 Million Americans Have Survived Cancer; 67% Are 65 or Older
A new report led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) shows more than 18 million Americans (8.3 million males and 9.7 million females) with a history of cancer were living in the United States as of January 1, 2022, with a little over 12 million (67%) aged 65 years or older. The study also found substantial racial disparities in treatment and survival for common cancers. The findings were published June 23 as an article in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians and a companion consumer version, Cancer Treatment & Survivorship Facts & Figures 2022-2024.
Black HIV Advocates Plan Summit to Address PrEP Disparities
HIV disproportionately affects Black Americans. What’s more, many Black people who could benefit from PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, are not getting prescriptions for the daily pills or long-acting injections that can prevent them from getting HIV. To address these racial disparities, a group of Black HIV prevention advocates working...
Meet the New CEO of PCAF, an HIV Service Provider in Washington State
PCAF, an HIV organization in Washington State, has introduced its new CEO. Ace Robinson, a global HIV strategist and health care quality leader, took over the foundation in July. He is the first Black queer man to serve in this position during PCAF’s 35 years. Robinson “brings leadership that...
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
