A new study suggests that racial discrimination increases the risk for physical and mental illnesses and may even affect the microstructure of the brain in Black women. The study, published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging and led by Negar Fani, PhD of Emory University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, recruited 79 Black women for a trauma study. The women were assessed for medical disorders as well as trauma and were asked about their experiences of racial discrimination. The women then underwent a brain scan to measure connectivity in the brain. Researchers looked specifically at the long, fatty tracts that connect distant areas of the brain.

