WEAU-TV 13
Former WEAU colleagues reconnect
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As WEAU gets ready to celebrate 70 years on the air in 2023, a reunion is planned this weekend for former WEAU colleagues to reconnect. Former anchors and reporters, Scott Cohn and Mina Rollin Will, talk about the impact WEAU had on their career and their friendships.
Lewiston dairy hosts composting field day Aug. 26
Utilizing a cutting-edge composting system to build soil health and fertility naturally will be the focus of a Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field day Friday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dale and Carmene Pangrac and Kim and Andy Olson dairy farm near Lewiston (19300 Trestle Drive). This field day will offer information for both conventional and organic farmers, and a noon lunch will be available (free-will donations requested). Registration starts at 9:30 am. For more information and to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 23, register online at https://bit.ly/3OZESHz or contact LSP’s Shona Snater at ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Second Amtrak train could be around the corner
Some local leaders are continuing to voice their support for a second daily train on the Amtrak route from the Twin Cities to Chicago, Ill. Advocates say the train could help support tourism and reduce wait times at the tracks. Great River Rail Commission members recently took a train on...
WAPS hires new admins at WMS, WSHS, Jefferson
This summer, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hired a number of new administrators. This included a director of learning and teaching, several principals and several assistant principals. The positions were open following resignations last school year. Most recently, School Board members approved at their August 4 meeting the hiring of...
SE Minnesota, Strong Storms With Hail And Flash Flooding Saturday
It looks like we'll be in for another wet and humid weekend in Rochester and all over Southeastern Minnesota. The National Weather Service out of LaCrosse, Wisconsin says to watch out for flooding, damaging wind, and hail. According to the NWS - Lacrosse,. Periodic showers and storms will be seen...
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say
A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
Look at primary ballot carefully
Be careful when voting. The sample ballot printed in the July 25 Winona Daily News lists candidates in a different order than the actual ballot. (We voted early.) If you study, fill out and take the sample with you to the poll to use as your guide, read the names; don't go by the position of your selections on the sample ballot, which is somewhat instinctive to do when following a form.
