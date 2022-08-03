88-year-old Vestavia Hills man missing since Tuesday found safe

Read on www.al.com
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youitt De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
Birmingham prayer vigil held for Nathan Gemeinhart who vanished Monday; GoFundMe set up for family
A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night for a Jefferson County husband and father of four who disappeared Monday morning. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. Monday and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county. He...
‘It hurts so bad’: Family devastated by death of man killed in fiery Birmingham crash
Friends and family are mourning the weekend death of a 30-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in western Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the fatality victim as Tommie James Boglin. He was 30. Boglin was on his way home after throwing a birthday party...
Man and woman dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
A man and woman died Tuesday morning in a murder-suicide in Hueytown. Hueytown police received the first call at 9:13 a.m. Chief Mike Yarbrough said a witness told police that a man had shot himself and told him he had harmed his wife at another location. The man was pronounced...
86-year-old man killed in crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shelby County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Harold L. White. He lived in Sterrett. The wreck happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. 280, two miles east of Chelsea. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said White...
wbrc.com
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
Authorities ID 29-year-old man shot to death in east Jefferson County
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Jordan Harley Maxwell. He was 29. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block...
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Body found in burning abandoned house in west Birmingham; arson suspected
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning house in west Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue on a report of a house fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the abandoned house in flames.
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
Bessemer man charged in shootout during exhibition driving in Birmingham that killed 19-year-old bystander
A suspect has been charged after a bystander was fatally shot during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham early Sunday. Ronald Demetrius White, a 23-year-old Bessemer man, is charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800...
Birmingham-area lawyer accused of trying to smuggle heroin to Jefferson County Jail inmate
A Birmingham area lawyer is under arrest after authorities say he tried to smuggle heroin to an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. Harrison Royster Jones, of H.R. Jones Law, is charged with trafficking heroin and promoting prison contraband. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday, and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.
ABC 33/40 News
Photos: A special escort for a fallen deputy's kids
Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and other members of law enforcement escorted the children of Deputy Brad Johnson to their first day of school. Johnson was shot and killed in June during a chase with a suspect.
Birmingham man charged with shooting into Homewood’s Urban Air during parking lot fight
A Birmingham man is under arrest after police say he fired shots at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park over the weekend. Homewood police responded to a fight call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the business on Green Springs Highway. Sgt. John Carr said a fight took place into the...
Suspect charged in killing of 19-year-old woman inside Marathon gas station on U.S. 280
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside a Hoover gas station is now in custody. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 3 slaying of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Dorsey, of Trussville, has been sought since the Wednesday-night killing. He was captured...
73-year-old dies after collision with Amtrak train in southwest Birmingham
A 73-year-old woman died after her vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in southwest Birmingham. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Diane Hampton Jones. She lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at 15th Pearson S.W. and Pearson Avenue. Witnesses said the...
Kentucky man killed, 3 others injured in collision with Mack truck in Cullman County
A Kentucky man was killed in a crash with a Mack truck in Cullman County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Conor J. Nelis. He was 22 and lived in Louisville. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65. That location is...
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves man seriously injured, woman in custody
A morning shooting in Bessemer left a young man injured and a female in custody. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at Bessemer Place Apartments of Flint Hill Road. Lt. Christian Clemons said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim and...
1 person killed in fiery crash in southwest Birmingham
One person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning in southwest Birmingham. Authorities said the victim was an adult but have not yet been able to determine any other identifying factors. It wasn’t immediately clear when the wreck happened, but it was discovered just before 6 a.m. in the...
