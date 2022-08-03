ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

24 percent of Greene County voters showed up to vote

By Joshua Pineda, John Paul Schmidt
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About 24% of registered voters in Greene County showed up to do their civic duty at the Aug. 2 midterm primaries.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said that the expected voter turnout was lower than his office expected.

“We ended up with about a 24% turnout, which was about 8% less than we thought we might get,” Schoeller said. “So, we were hoping more voters return out to vote yesterday, but we are glad for those that did come out and let their voice be heard.”

Yesterday, voters decided on two key races: the nominees for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the retiring Roy Blunt and the 7th congressional district seat left vacant by senate candidate hopeful Billy Long.

All eyes are now turned toward November. Candidates now have 97 days to earn votes before Missouri’s general election. Schoeller said he expects a higher turnout at that time.

“We are going to see more voters voting in November because some folks do not like to identify by party, so they’re not going to come and choose a party ballot in order to nominate who they want for the November election,” Schoeller said.

Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft’s office reported that voter turnout for the state was also around 24%.

