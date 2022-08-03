ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline for star pitcher

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Frankie Montas
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation

The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Miami Marlins#The Miami Herald#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
markerzone.com

(RUMOR) NEW YORK RANGERS ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING F JIMMY VESEY

According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy